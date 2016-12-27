 Skip to main content
Tyron Smith's Knee Injury Not Severe, But Looks Doubtful vs. Eagles

Dec 27, 2016 at 09:16 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It appears unlikely that Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith hurt his knee late in the third quarter Monday while blocking during a Darren McFadden run. His knee was wrapped on the sideline as Emmett Cleary replaced him in the lineup for the remainder of the Cowboys' 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

"Tyron hurt his knee and it looks like he's going to be out," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday, "but it doesn't look like it's a severe injury at this point."

The Cowboys (13-2) have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs, meaning Smith has extra time to rest before the first playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15. This week the team is focused on finishing the regular season strong against their NFC East rivals.

Asked if Smith could play if this week were the postseason, Garrett said, "Don't really know. Don't anticipate him practicing tomorrow, so we'll take his situation day by day."

The Cowboys signed Cleary, a two-year veteran, to the active roster on Sept. 28 after guard La'el Collins injured his toe. Cleary has appeared in 12 games, primarily contributing on special teams, but could be the replacement for Smith this week.

The Cowboys' primary backup tackle, Chaz Green, was placed on Reserve/Injured following back surgery two weeks ago. Asked who would fill that spot Sunday if Cleary starts for Smith, Garrett said, "We're still going to determine what that is as the week goes on."

