Upcoming Canelo-Smith Fight to Benefit Dallas PD; Tickets on Sale July 21

ARLINGTON, Texas –Less than two weeks before the Cowboys depart for training camp, getting ready for a season that will include plenty of fight of its own, the team announced a real fight that will be set for AT&T Stadium in September.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on hand Monday to announce the third boxing match to be held at the stadium, this time featuring Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, who will face off against WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Liam Smith on Sept. 17.
Canelo, one of the sport's most popular fighters, celebrated his 26th birthday at the press conference, which featured a Mariachi band that arrived with a birthday cake, signing to the former two-division champion. As for Smith, a British fighter who has a 23-0-1 record, he said he expects to "stand toe-to-toe" with Alvarez and give the fans more than a good fight.
"I'm coming here to fight and coming here to win," Smith said after the press conference.
Jerry Jones and Golden Boy Promotions hold a press conference on July 18th, 2016 to announce the WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Liam Smith, September 21st at AT&T Stadium and on HBO PPV.
This fight will be the first in five years for the stadium, which housed two Manny Pacquiao fights in 2010 against Joshua Clottey and then vs. Antonio Margarito.
"AT&T Stadium was built to host great events like Canelo vs. Smith," said Jones. "Having Canelo Alvarez, one of the best fighters in the world, in this stadium will be a thrill for not only the fans of North Texas but also for boxing fans around the world."
Undoubtedly one of the greatest figures in the sport of boxing is former champion Oscar De La Hoya, who is now the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.
"Texas is like Canelo's second home, and he has stated that he wants to fight in Texas once a year for his fans. My friend Jerry Jones extended the invitation to Canelo to fight at AT&T Stadium so it was an easy decision for us."
But while the fight won't take place until September, the event has a chance to provide instant relief for yet another cause, one that is affecting the country and currently the city of Dallas.
On the heels of the recent tragedy involving Dallas Police and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officers, Golden Boy Promotions and the Cowboys have decided to donate a percentage of the proceeds to charity of the choice of the Dallas Police Department.[embeddedad0]
"We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of the dedicated Dallas Police and DART Officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice giving their lives to protect this community," Jones and De La Hoya said in a joint statement. "In memory of these brave officers, we will donate a portion of the proceeds from this event in support of their loved ones, others affected and the Dallas community."
Tickets for the fight go on sale Thursday, July 21 at Noon (CST), ranging from $40 to $750, not including applicable service charges, with a limit of eight per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets also will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, walk up purchases are available at the AT&T Stadium Box Office (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST).