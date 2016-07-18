Upcoming Canelo-Smith Fight to Benefit Dallas PD; Tickets on Sale July 21

This fight will be the first in five years for the stadium, which housed two Manny Pacquiao fights in 2010 against Joshua Clottey and then vs. Antonio Margarito.

"AT&T Stadium was built to host great events like Canelo vs. Smith," said Jones. "Having Canelo Alvarez, one of the best fighters in the world, in this stadium will be a thrill for not only the fans of North Texas but also for boxing fans around the world."

Undoubtedly one of the greatest figures in the sport of boxing is former champion Oscar De La Hoya, who is now the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

"Texas is like Canelo's second home, and he has stated that he wants to fight in Texas once a year for his fans. My friend Jerry Jones extended the invitation to Canelo to fight at AT&T Stadium so it was an easy decision for us."

But while the fight won't take place until September, the event has a chance to provide instant relief for yet another cause, one that is affecting the country and currently the city of Dallas.

On the heels of the recent tragedy involving Dallas Police and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officers, Golden Boy Promotions and the Cowboys have decided to donate a percentage of the proceeds to charity of the choice of the Dallas Police Department.[embeddedad0]

"We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of the dedicated Dallas Police and DART Officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice giving their lives to protect this community," Jones and De La Hoya said in a joint statement. "In memory of these brave officers, we will donate a portion of the proceeds from this event in support of their loved ones, others affected and the Dallas community."