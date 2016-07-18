Upcoming Canelo-Smith Fight to Benefit Dallas PD; Tickets on Sale July 21

Jul 18, 2016 at 10:45 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

ARLINGTON, Texas –Less than two weeks before the Cowboys depart for training camp, getting ready for a season that will include plenty of fight of its own, the team announced a real fight that will be set for AT&T Stadium in September.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on hand Monday to announce the third boxing match to be held at the stadium, this time featuring Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, who will face off against WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Liam Smith on Sept. 17.

Canelo, one of the sport's most popular fighters, celebrated his 26th birthday at the press conference, which featured a Mariachi band that arrived with a birthday cake, signing to the former two-division champion. As for Smith, a British fighter who has a 23-0-1 record, he said he expects to "stand toe-to-toe" with Alvarez and give the fans more than a good fight.

"I'm coming here to fight and coming here to win," Smith said after the press conference.

Canelo vs. Smith Press Conference At AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones and Golden Boy Promotions hold a press conference on July 18th, 2016 to announce the WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Liam Smith, September 21st at AT&T Stadium and on HBO PPV.

20160718_playcard01.jpg
1 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_ring_announcer07.jpg
2 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_intro02.jpg
3 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_liam_smith_faceoff04.jpg
4 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_alvarez_eddy_reynoso03.jpg
5 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_cake04.jpg
6 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_cake09.jpg
7 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez13.jpg
8 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_jerry_jones02.jpg
9 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_jerry_jones04.jpg
10 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_stephen_jones01.jpg
11 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_jerry_jones52.jpg
12 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_jerry_jones61.jpg
13 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_jersey_oscar_de_la_hoya02.jpg
14 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_jersey_group03.jpg
15 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_jersey_vergil_ortiz_jr02.jpg
16 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_liam_smith_intro04.jpg
17 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez02.jpg
18 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_mariachi_band02.jpg
19 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_hbo_peter_nelson04.jpg
20 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_vergil_ortiz_jr01.jpg
21 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_vergil_ortiz_jr04.jpg
22 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_vergil_ortiz_jr07.jpg
23 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_wbo_francisco_valcarcel07.jpg
24 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_william_kuntz11.jpg
25 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_liam_smith_faceoff11.jpg
26 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_canelo_alverez_liam_smith_faceoff18.jpg
27 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20160718_dal_welcome_boxing_gloves01.jpg
28 / 28
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This fight will be the first in five years for the stadium, which housed two Manny Pacquiao fights in 2010 against Joshua Clottey and then vs. Antonio Margarito.

"AT&T Stadium was built to host great events like Canelo vs. Smith," said Jones. "Having Canelo Alvarez, one of the best fighters in the world, in this stadium will be a thrill for not only the fans of North Texas but also for boxing fans around the world."

Undoubtedly one of the greatest figures in the sport of boxing is former champion Oscar De La Hoya, who is now the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

"Texas is like Canelo's second home, and he has stated that he wants to fight in Texas once a year for his fans. My friend Jerry Jones extended the invitation to Canelo to fight at AT&T Stadium so it was an easy decision for us."

But while the fight won't take place until September, the event has a chance to provide instant relief for yet another cause, one that is affecting the country and currently the city of Dallas.

On the heels of the recent tragedy involving Dallas Police and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officers, Golden Boy Promotions and the Cowboys have decided to donate a percentage of the proceeds to charity of the choice of the Dallas Police Department.[embeddedad0]

"We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of the dedicated Dallas Police and DART Officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice giving their lives to protect this community," Jones and De La Hoya said in a joint statement. "In memory of these brave officers, we will donate a portion of the proceeds from this event in support of their loved ones, others affected and the Dallas community."

Tickets for the fight go on sale Thursday, July 21 at Noon (CST), ranging from $40 to $750, not including applicable service charges, with a limit of eight per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.  Tickets also will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, walk up purchases are available at the AT&T Stadium Box Office (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising