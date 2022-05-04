Updates: Alarcon Gets Another Roster Exemption

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
May 5 Updates
For the third straight year, the Cowboys will get another roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon.
The NFL initially announced its International Pathway Program would be for only two years, the league decided to give those players, including Alarcon a third season.
That means he won't count towards the 90-man roster this offseason. And if he doesn't make the active roster, he could return to the practice squad, also on an exemption.
Alarcon, who became one of the stars of HBO's Hard Knocks last season, played in the preseason last year at guard and will likely continue to work there, but could get some chances to play tackle as well.
---------------------------------------
April 30 Updates
12:00 a.m. – Jalen Tolbert, like all draft prospects, is used to fielding a lot of phone calls.
The one he got earlier this week, days before the Cowboys made him the No. 88 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a bit different. Rather than an agent or a scout or a front office seeking to confirm his number, it was none other than Dak Prescott.
"For a minute it was a surreal moment because I never knew quarterbacks would call prospects," Tolbert said on Friday.
It's not common, but it does happen. And in their search for a new weapon to help replace Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys enlisted their star quarterback's help.
"That was a Dak thing," said executive vice president of player personnel Will McClay. "The importance of him to the organization, he reached out. We said 'Hey, here's some guys for you to do your thing with."
The Cowboys declined to elaborate on how many prospects Prescott called, but this one stuck. Tolbert said he and Prescott talked for 20 minutes about football and his role with the Cowboys. As of now, it'll be the first conversation of many.
---------------------------------------
April 26 Updates
3:01 p.m. – The Cowboys are taking things gradually with Michael Gallup's recovery from an ACL injury.
Gallup underwent surgery on the torn ligament in early February, after tearing it while making a 21-yard touchdown catch against Arizona on Jan. 2.
The injury didn't prevent the Cowboys from signing their 2018 draft pick to a five-year, $57.5 million contract last month, though the timeline for his return to action is still uncertain.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup is making progress, but it might have to wait until the team reports for training camp until we'll hear further.
"Michael is doing very well in his rehab. He's here every day. He's been here throughout the prehab, the surgery and now the rehab," McCarthy said. "I think once we get to training camp, we'll have a tighter view on exactly when he'll be available."
---------------------------------------
April 25 Updates
12:07 p.m. – Technically the Cowboys' offseason program is voluntary, but it sounds like the team has had close to full attendance since phase one of workouts began last week.
"I didn't do the check myself, but I'm not surprised that everybody was there," quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters last Friday at the Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas.
"You don't want to be that guy that's not building the chemistry or building what we're working for. I think that shows the character of the guys that we've got and credit to the front office and the coaches for getting people that want to be here when it's completely voluntary."
The first two weeks of the program include only meetings, strength, conditioning and physical rehab work with strength and conditioning coaches. Organized team activities (OTAs) begin May 24.
---------------------------------------