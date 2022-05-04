Updates: Alarcon Gets Another Roster Exemption

"For a minute it was a surreal moment because I never knew quarterbacks would call prospects," Tolbert said on Friday.

It's not common, but it does happen. And in their search for a new weapon to help replace Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys enlisted their star quarterback's help.

"That was a Dak thing," said executive vice president of player personnel Will McClay. "The importance of him to the organization, he reached out. We said 'Hey, here's some guys for you to do your thing with."

The Cowboys declined to elaborate on how many prospects Prescott called, but this one stuck. Tolbert said he and Prescott talked for 20 minutes about football and his role with the Cowboys. As of now, it'll be the first conversation of many.