Updates on Smith, Gilmore going into Wild Card week

To start the practice week, Gilmore will work with the rehab group as the medical staff has a plan for him to get back on the field by Saturday in order to play Sunday.

"He's making really good progress," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning. "The goal is to give [Gilmore] what he needs here Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then line him up Saturday and cut him loose, but we need to see how the week goes."

Starting right guard Zack Martin also missed the Week 18 win over the Commanders after coming down with the flu over the weekend and needing to be replaced by Brock Hoffman. Martin is feeling better going into the practice week and should be ready to go at full strength on Sunday.

"Zack is good," McCarthy said. "Just came from the walk-through. Looks good. He'll be on a normal Wednesday routine."