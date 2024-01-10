Updates on Smith, Gilmore going into Wild Card week

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of their playoff opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers, and the team's overall health remains strong going into the win-or-go-home portion of the season aside from minor issues with a pair of key starters.
Starting left guard Tyler Smith missed the regular season finale against the Washington Commanders after tearing his plantar fascia in the Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions, but he is expected to be back on the practice field on Wednesday in a limited fashion in anticipation of suiting up and playing on Sunday.
Starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore dislocated his shoulder in the win over Washington, and although he was spotted in a sling on the sideline in the second half, he told reporters postgame that a major injury was avoided and that he looks forward to being ready for Sunday.
To start the practice week, Gilmore will work with the rehab group as the medical staff has a plan for him to get back on the field by Saturday in order to play Sunday.
"He's making really good progress," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday morning. "The goal is to give [Gilmore] what he needs here Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and then line him up Saturday and cut him loose, but we need to see how the week goes."
Starting right guard Zack Martin also missed the Week 18 win over the Commanders after coming down with the flu over the weekend and needing to be replaced by Brock Hoffman. Martin is feeling better going into the practice week and should be ready to go at full strength on Sunday.
"Zack is good," McCarthy said. "Just came from the walk-through. Looks good. He'll be on a normal Wednesday routine."
The first official practice report of the week will release on Wednesday afternoon.