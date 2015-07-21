Upscale 'Dallas Cowboys Club' Opens Inside DFW Airport's Terminal A

IRVING, Texas –The moniker is known and renowned: The Dallas Cowboys are "America's Team" with an international reach. It's only fitting that their presence is felt at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport only a few miles from current team headquarters.

The Cowboys continued their longstanding partnership with DFW Airport at Tuesday's grand opening of Dallas Cowboys Club, a full-service dining venue by global restaurateur HMSHost inside Terminal A.

Cowboys fans passing through the airport from all over now can enjoy upscale dining featuring Texas-inspired cuisine and a modern "America's Team" themed experience.

"We're excited to provide a taste of the Dallas Cowboys experience with the opening of the Dallas Cowboys Club," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "It is an honor to partner with such quality brands as HMSHost and DFW Airport, who are both known for their excellent consumer service, to bring the Cowboys club environment to airport patrons on the go."

Featuring contemporary furniture in a relaxed setting, the restaurant can seat up to 80 guests, and the stadium-shaped bar boasts multiple television screens. Menu options include a combination of regional specialties, traditional Tex-Mex favorites and a few refreshingly modern twists. There's also a broad selection of wine, cocktails and beers on tap and in bottles and cans.

"With clear local importance, and appeal to a broad fan-base that stretches all over the world, there is no better brand to represent the Dallas area in the airport than the famous Dallas Cowboys football team," said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Anthony Alessi. "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the Cowboys and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, two great organizations, to offer travelers a true club-level VIP experience right inside the terminal."

Dallas Cowboys Club will give fans and travelers a peek into the Cowboys experience. And, it's sure to be an exciting atmosphere inside Terminal A on game days.