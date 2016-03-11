Versatile Tight End James Hanna Also Returning To Cowboys With New Deal

IRVING, Texas – Add tight end James Hanna to the list of Cowboys free agents who are returning Dallas next season.

Hanna, a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2012, agreed to a new contract late Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it's reported to be a three-year deal.

He's the fourth Cowboys unrestricted free agent set to re-sign Friday, joining cornerback Mo Claiborne, linebacker Kyle Wilber and offensive tackle Charles Brown. Guard/center Mackenzy Bernadeau signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day.

Hanna has been a productive blocker and reliable pass-catcher behind long-time starting tight end Jason Witten for the last four seasons. He had nine catches for 79 yards in 14 games last year playing 22 percent of the offensive snaps.