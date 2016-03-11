Versatile Tight End James Hanna Also Returning To Cowboys With New Deal

Mar 11, 2016 at 09:39 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – Add tight end James Hanna to the list of Cowboys free agents who are returning Dallas next season.

Hanna, a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2012, agreed to a new contract late Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it's reported to be a three-year deal.

He's the fourth Cowboys unrestricted free agent set to re-sign Friday, joining cornerback Mo Claiborne, linebacker Kyle Wilber and offensive tackle Charles Brown. Guard/center Mackenzy Bernadeau signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day.

Hanna has been a productive blocker and reliable pass-catcher behind long-time starting tight end Jason Witten for the last four seasons. He had nine catches for 79 yards in 14 games last year playing 22 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Cowboys value Hanna's versatility and his blocking in the run game. They also needed to address depth at tight end, with Gavin Escobar spending the offseason recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in a Dec. 19 loss to the New York Jets.  Geoff Swaim, a seventh-round pick a year ago, is also under contract as a reserve.

