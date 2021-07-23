Veteran Safety To Visit Cowboys Again

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys could be adding more experience to the safety position.

Malik Hooker, a four-year NFL veteran, is expected to take his second free agent visit to the Cowboys in the past four months.

Hooker, 25, visited in the early in the stages of free agency but a deal did not materialize. The Cowboys also met with Damontae Kazee in the spring and signed the former Falcons safety, who played four seasons for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

This time, it's possible Hooker and Kazee will become teammates.

Hooker, the 15th overall pick back in 2017, was a productive starter for the Colts his first three seasons, posting 124 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. A torn Achilles' tendon ended his 2020 season after only two games, however, and the Colts didn't re-sign him once his rookie contract ended.

Kazee is also returning from a 2020 Achilles tear and told reporters Thursday that he feels "110%." He'll compete for a starting job here in Oxnard.

Third-year safety Donovan Wilson emerged as a productive starter last season, and the Cowboys also signed veteran Jayron Kearse in the offseason. But Hooker would add more depth and playmaking ability if signed.