Ware Lone Cowboy Leading Pro Bowl Vote

Dec 21, 2011 at 07:56 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys seem likely to have a handful of selections when the NFC Pro Bowl squad is announced Tuesday.

One is a lock for a sixth straight trip: outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, the lone Cowboys player finishing first in fan voting at his respective position (581,554).

Fans' votes, coaches' votes and players' votes each comprise one-third of the total ballot. The Packers lead all teams with nine players at the top of the fan vote by position.

Ware's 16.0 sacks are third in the NFL and the NFC behind Philadelphia's Jason Babin (18.0) and Minnesota's Jared Allen (17.5). Dealing with a neck stinger the last few weeks, he returned to practice Wednesday -- a good sign for his availability against the Eagles on Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising