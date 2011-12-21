Ware Lone Cowboy Leading Pro Bowl Vote

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys seem likely to have a handful of selections when the NFC Pro Bowl squad is announced Tuesday.

One is a lock for a sixth straight trip: outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, the lone Cowboys player finishing first in fan voting at his respective position (581,554).

Fans' votes, coaches' votes and players' votes each comprise one-third of the total ballot. The Packers lead all teams with nine players at the top of the fan vote by position.