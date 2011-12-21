Ware Lone Cowboy Leading Pro Bowl Vote

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys seem likely to have a handful of selections when the NFC Pro Bowl squad is announced Tuesday.
One is a lock for a sixth straight trip: outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, the lone Cowboys player finishing first in fan voting at his respective position (581,554).
Fans' votes, coaches' votes and players' votes each comprise one-third of the total ballot. The Packers lead all teams with nine players at the top of the fan vote by position.
Ware's 16.0 sacks are third in the NFL and the NFC behind Philadelphia's Jason Babin (18.0) and Minnesota's Jared Allen (17.5). Dealing with a neck stinger the last few weeks, he returned to practice Wednesday -- a good sign for his availability against the Eagles on Saturday.