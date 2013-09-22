Ware Passes Harvey Martin As Team's All-Time Sacks Leader





Ware's two sacks upped his club record of multiple sack games to 28. He was the most disruptive force on an already disruptive defensive line, which recorded five of the team's six sacks on Sunday. Jason Hatcher, who had a sack and three quarterback hits, said it was awesome to be on the field for Ware's accomplishment.

"He's one of the best that ever did it. He's the best, in my opinion," Hatcher said. "It's a privilege to play alongside a guy like that, a future Hall of Famer. He's just a great teammate. He loves his teammates. It couldn't happen to a better guy."

It's not just the defensive linemen who consider it an honor to play with Ware. Cornerback Morris Claiborne described it as amazing to watch him set the record and see the Cowboys' fans give him a standing ovation.

"God blessed me to be a part of this and you know, to share that moment with him," Claiborne said. "It's a great feeling whenever you can go out there and have a teammate of that caliber."

Ware said it was essential to stop the run first and make the Rams one-dimensional. Once they were able to do that, that allowed them to put more pressure on the quarterback. His first sack came in an even more crucial situation, as he brought Bradford down in a seven-point game on a third-down pass.

He said it makes the record much sweeter when the team wins.