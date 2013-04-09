West Virginia's Big Play Threat Could Be Mid-Round Steal

Scout's Take:There is plenty of focus on these West Virginia receivers and rightfully so. … Tavon Austin is an outstanding player, but opposite him is Stedman Bailey, who reminds me of Dez Bryant early in his career in the way he runs routes. … Bailey doesn't look like the most polished guy and he can be all over the place. … He does have a feel for how to get open, but he does it more with speed and quickness than just technique. … Ran a 4.46 at the Combine but on tape you see some vertical separation on the "9" route down the field or when he runs the deep post. … Had a beautiful catch against Oklahoma State on a deep post for a touchdown. … Will use his body to protect the ball when he has to fight for it in traffic, but you will also see him snatch it away from his body. … Showed some nice sideline awareness getting his feet in position to secure the catch and get the first down. … Will usually line up to the single side of the field when they go three wide. … Like how he comes back for the ball in route. … Saw him miss a high adjust ball against Kansas State, which surprised me. … Really like the player, but will need to be coached on how to run routes at proper depth and not freelance as much. … We saw Bryant do the same thing in this scheme while at Oklahoma State so he will need some work, but Bailey has talent. – Bryan Broaddus