West Virginia's Big Play Threat Could Be Mid-Round Steal

(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held April 25-27, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is West Virginia wide receiver Stedman Bailey).
Name: Stedman Bailey
Position: Wide Receiver
College: West Virginia
Height/Weight: 5-10/195
Age: 22 (born Nov. 11, 1990)
Honors:Bailey was a finalist for the 2012 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver. His staggering total of 23 touchdowns on the season earned him a first-team All-Big XII nod as well.
Key Stat:Bailey's college teammate Tavon Austin has used his blistering speed to grab the lion's share of the attention heading into the draft. However, Bailey averaged three more yards per reception and earned twice as many touchdowns, though the duo finished with the same number of receptions.
Where He's Headed:Bailey's Combine and workout numbers don't jump off the page the same way as Austin's, which has moved the latter into first round consideration. But Bailey still possesses the skills and the intangibles to be selected in the first half of the draft.
How He Helps the Cowboys:There are plenty of candidates for the job, but the Cowboys don't possess a rock-solid No. 3 receiver. With Miles Austin and Dez Bryant lining up to provide a terrifying duo of deep threats, Bailey could wreak havoc as a slot option for Tony Romo. [embedded_ad]
Scout's Take:There is plenty of focus on these West Virginia receivers and rightfully so. … Tavon Austin is an outstanding player, but opposite him is Stedman Bailey, who reminds me of Dez Bryant early in his career in the way he runs routes. … Bailey doesn't look like the most polished guy and he can be all over the place. … He does have a feel for how to get open, but he does it more with speed and quickness than just technique. … Ran a 4.46 at the Combine but on tape you see some vertical separation on the "9" route down the field or when he runs the deep post. … Had a beautiful catch against Oklahoma State on a deep post for a touchdown. … Will use his body to protect the ball when he has to fight for it in traffic, but you will also see him snatch it away from his body. … Showed some nice sideline awareness getting his feet in position to secure the catch and get the first down. … Will usually line up to the single side of the field when they go three wide. … Like how he comes back for the ball in route. … Saw him miss a high adjust ball against Kansas State, which surprised me. … Really like the player, but will need to be coached on how to run routes at proper depth and not freelance as much. … We saw Bryant do the same thing in this scheme while at Oklahoma State so he will need some work, but Bailey has talent. – Bryan Broaddus
(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held April 25-27, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is West Virginia wide receiver Stedman Bailey).
Name: Stedman Bailey
Position: Wide Receiver
College: West Virginia
Height/Weight: 5-10/195
Age: 22 (born Nov. 11, 1990)
Honors:Bailey was a finalist for the 2012 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver. His staggering total of 23 touchdowns on the season earned him a first-team All-Big XII nod as well.
Key Stat:Bailey's college teammate Tavon Austin has used his blistering speed to grab the lion's share of the attention heading into the draft. However, Bailey averaged three more yards per reception and earned twice as many touchdowns, though the duo finished with the same number of receptions.
Where He's Headed:Bailey's Combine and workout numbers don't jump off the page the same way as Austin's, which has moved the latter into first round consideration. But Bailey still possesses the skills and the intangibles to be selected in the first half of the draft.
How He Helps the Cowboys:There are plenty of candidates for the job, but the Cowboys don't possess a rock-solid No. 3 receiver. With Miles Austin and Dez Bryant lining up to provide a terrifying duo of deep threats, Bailey could wreak havoc as a slot option for Tony Romo. [embedded_ad]
Scout's Take:There is plenty of focus on these West Virginia receivers and rightfully so. … Tavon Austin is an outstanding player, but opposite him is Stedman Bailey, who reminds me of Dez Bryant early in his career in the way he runs routes. … Bailey doesn't look like the most polished guy and he can be all over the place. … He does have a feel for how to get open, but he does it more with speed and quickness than just technique. … Ran a 4.46 at the Combine but on tape you see some vertical separation on the "9" route down the field or when he runs the deep post. … Had a beautiful catch against Oklahoma State on a deep post for a touchdown. … Will use his body to protect the ball when he has to fight for it in traffic, but you will also see him snatch it away from his body. … Showed some nice sideline awareness getting his feet in position to secure the catch and get the first down. … Will usually line up to the single side of the field when they go three wide. … Like how he comes back for the ball in route. … Saw him miss a high adjust ball against Kansas State, which surprised me. … Really like the player, but will need to be coached on how to run routes at proper depth and not freelance as much. … We saw Bryant do the same thing in this scheme while at Oklahoma State so he will need some work, but Bailey has talent. – Bryan Broaddus