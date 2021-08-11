Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

What's The Plan For Dak Prescott In Preseason?

Aug 11, 2021 at 02:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

What’s-The-Plan-For-Dak-Prescott-In-Preseason-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – Dak Prescott's back to throwing some in practice.

When might he throw in a preseason game?

The starting quarterback is not expected to play Friday at Arizona because he's been limited in practice since July 28 with a strained shoulder muscle. The next chance would be a week from Saturday, Aug. 21, against Houston at AT&T Stadium.

"I'd say it's not out of the question," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "The question's going to become, when we get there, do we do it or not? It's just, we've got to make good, sound, solid decisions for Dak as we go here. But I wouldn't rule it out."

Prescott's shoulder strain is clearly improving based on his incremental increase in throwing reps this week – not full team drills yet, but some individual throws to receivers. The Cowboys have remained optimistic that he'll be ready for some limited preseason work in preparation for the Sept. 9 season opener at Tampa Bay.

Even if Prescott doesn't play before Week 1, though, Jones isn't concerned about any rust from missing the final 11 games of last season with a serious ankle injury.

"I know people worry about that, but I think that's overrated," Jones said. "I mean, Dak Prescott knows how to play the game of football. And whether he plays a series or two in Houston isn't going to affect how he plays in the opener against Tampa."

Jones repeated the Cowboys' stance in Oxnard that they'll be very cautious with Prescott's workload to ensure he's ready for the start of the regular season.

"I totally get some people having question marks when we're being as conservative as we are with Dak. But as you can see with Dak in "Hard Knocks," you've got to the protect the guy from himself," Jones said. "I mean, this guy is a working machine and he wants to be out there. He's driven. He wants to lead this team, he wants to be out there on the field, doing everything, but we've got to manage it.

"We're going to be very conservative. As you can see, he's going to be fine. It's just managing this situation the right way."

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Defense Shines in Final Day in Pads

Here are some other notes of interest from Wednesday.
news

McCarthy: Dak Will Do "More Throwing" Wednesday

McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that Prescott is "feeling good" after getting to go out there and throw some more passes.
news

What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 1

The first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" aired on Tuesday, bringing a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys' training camp to the TV screen. Here are the big takeaways from the show.
news

Notebook: Dak Throwing To Amari; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Injury Update On Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is still on the PUP list following offseason back surgery, but he's on course to be ready for the season opener.
news

Michael Gallup Embracing New Reps In The Slot

By working at all three receiver positions, including the slot for the first time in his career, Michael Gallup is looking forward to showing versatility.
news

CeeDee Not Satisfied With Superb Start To Camp

The west-coast portion of Cowboys training camp has been the CeeDee Lamb Show.
news

Battlegrounds: How Olonilua's Injury Affects Fullback

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Time On Task Big For Diggs & The Rookie CBs

Trevon Diggs didn't have a preseason in 2020, so the Cowboys' second-year cornerback has a unique perspective on how helpful this training camp can be for himself and his younger teammates.
news

Why Tyler Biadasz Might Be O-Line's X-Factor

Biadasz's development is critical to the offensive line's resurgence.
news

Practice Points: Getting Feisty With The Rams

Here are some more notes and observations from the practice fields.
Advertising