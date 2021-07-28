What To Expect From First Padded Practice

There will be contact, but teams aren't going to get overly physical or tackle each other to the ground in a training camp setting. But McCarthy did make the obvious point that putting on pads will allow the more physical aspects of the game, such as offensive and defensive line play, to shine.

"We're really starting to get into more football situations," he said. "I think, especially with the pads coming on tomorrow, I think the hype and importance of the O-Line and D-Line play definitely shows up when you do put those pads on."

That could come with a learning curve. The Cowboys have a big rookie class, not to mention plenty of young players who have limited training camp experience – especially after last year's bizarre edition of camp. McCarthy said Tuesday he plans to make it clear what's expected to make it through a productive practice.

"I think it's important to go through what I call practice etiquette and the ethics of what go on in a padded practice," he said. "Because at the end of the day the extracurricular activity was kind of cool in the 90s but not cool anymore. It's just a waste of time."