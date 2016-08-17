While It Might Be Brief, Romo Expects To Play & "Do Good Things" Friday

OXNARD, Calif. – Tony Romo didn't say he was playing. But he certainly sounded like a quarterback getting ready to get his first game when the Cowboys take on Miami Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

"I think we're going to play football, probably against the Dolphins," Romo said playfully when asked about his game plan for Friday. "We'll go out and play. Hopefully, move the ball, get into a rhythm and do some good things."

When asked for how long, Romo, of course, didn't answer, but he didn't seem focused with the length of his playing time.

"I don't know, we haven't discussed the amount," Romo said. "I know I'm getting ready to go."

Typically, Romo has sat out the first preseason game and then played only a couple of series in Week 2 before getting a full half in the third game. Nearly all of the starters sit out the fourth and final preseason game.

This won't be the first time Romo will play the Dolphins after a lengthy absence. Last year, after suffering the broken collarbone injury in Week 2, he returned to the field in mid-November to play in Miami.

Romo joked that he hopes not to throw the first pass of the game left-handed like he was forced to do on that rainy day in Miami last year, but his biggest challenge will be facing a new defense for the Dolphins.

"We don't have much tape on them," said Romo, who also admitted he's already started to work on the Giants and Redskins, the Cowboys' first two regular-season opponents.

Overall, Romo said he has been overly pleased with the progression of the offense in training camp, which officially concludes Thursday, when the team departs Oxnard and returns to Dallas.