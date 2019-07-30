Why Alfred Morris Picked The Cowboys (Again)

OXNARD, Calif. – Alfred Morris wore a new number to practice (23) and met some new teammates Tuesday.

Besides that, his return to the Cowboys felt like old times – and that's a big reason he decided to sign a one-year deal with Dallas despite reported interest from the New Orleans Saints.

"It was a lot of things," he said. "Comfortable with the system, comfortable with the coaching staff, with the guys here. I'm set up in Dallas anyways. It's kind of like a no-brainer."

Morris was Ezekiel Elliott's backup for two seasons (2016-17) and started five games in 2017 while Elliott served a six-game NFL suspension. Last season he rushed for 428 yards in 12 appearances with the 49ers.

His role with the Cowboys this time around remains to be seen.

Elliott still has not reported to training camp as he seeks a long-term contract. Of the other five running backs in camp, only Darius Jackson has a career carry in the regular season.

But the team does have two draft picks, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber, whom they'd like to evaluate as well.

"No, they didn't give me assurances, but that doesn't matter," Morris said. "I'm Alfred. I'm going to come and do what I have to do. I'm always going to show up and give it my best. Whatever they do on the back end, that's up to them. It's not my business."

Now 30, Morris – a former Pro Bowl starter with Washington – says physically he feels better now than he did his rookie season.

"I'm always ready. Any of these backs would say that," he said. "That's what we do. We love what we do. We're good at what we do. Any of us could be featured.