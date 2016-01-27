Why Jerry Jones Is Optimistic About A Cowboys Turnaround Following 4-12

MOBILE, Ala. – A season that began with Super Bowl hopes ended with the Cowboys' worst record since Jerry Jones' first year as owner.

The Cowboys have started the self-evaluation process, identifying which factors (aside from injuries to key players such as Tony Romo and Dez Bryant) led to 4-12. That process will continue next week when the staff gets back from the Senior Bowl.

Asked Wednesday what gives him confidence the Cowboys can get back to the Super Bowl after 20 years away from the big game, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones reflected on the franchise's championship rise from that 1-15 season in 1989.

"Well, I saw how we got there for the first three (Super Bowls) that I was involved with," Jones said. "I'm the most surprised person in Mobile or the country that we haven't been back to and competed in a Super Bowl.

"But I know firsthand that you can go from the outhouse to the penthouse. And I've experienced it."

One reason is Jones' faith in head coach Jason Garrett.