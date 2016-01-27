Why Jerry Jones Is Optimistic About A Cowboys Turnaround Following 4-12

Jan 27, 2016 at 09:09 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

MOBILE, Ala. – A season that began with Super Bowl hopes ended with the Cowboys' worst record since Jerry Jones' first year as owner.

The Cowboys have started the self-evaluation process, identifying which factors (aside from injuries to key players such as Tony Romo and Dez Bryant) led to 4-12. That process will continue next week when the staff gets back from the Senior Bowl.

Asked Wednesday what gives him confidence the Cowboys can get back to the Super Bowl after 20 years away from the big game, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones reflected on the franchise's championship rise from that 1-15 season in 1989.

"Well, I saw how we got there for the first three (Super Bowls) that I was involved with," Jones said. "I'm the most surprised person in Mobile or the country that we haven't been back to and competed in a Super Bowl.

"But I know firsthand that you can go from the outhouse to the penthouse. And I've experienced it."

One reason is Jones' faith in head coach Jason Garrett.

"I have all the confidence that you need to have in Jason," Jones said. "I really like our staff. There's an old adage in evaluating players, since we're here at the Senior Bowl, if you see them do it you know they can do it. If they've done it one or two times, then they can do it. We've seen this staff perform and have a good year, '14. So I'm confident that if we get some stability at some certainly key positions on offense that we can have the team that we want to have."

