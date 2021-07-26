Training Camp | 2021

With "Best Practice," Dak Among Jerry's Standouts

Jul 25, 2021 at 07:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by DallasCowboys.comNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
With-“Best-Practice,”-Dak-Among-Jerry’s-Standouts-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had a quick visit with the media, fielding questions about a variety of topics.

But as we sit here, nearly a week into camp with four practices under our belts, it's always a good bet Jones will be asked to share some of the players catching his eye.

And like always, Jones didn't disappoint.

Here are some of the players he mentioned, plus a note about the season-opener in Tampa Bay in Week 1.

  • Dak Prescott is just now getting back into team drills after monitored snap counts in the offseason program, but Jones is impressed with the way the starting quarterback has started training camp. "I thought Dak Prescott had the best day of practice (Saturday) that I've seen since he's been a Dallas Cowboy," Jones said. "From the standpoint of what we're doing and how he's executing and what's going on out there, it's a big plus."
  • Dak wasn't the only player that Jerry Jones mentioned to the media that is catching his eye. "I like the physical ... I like the talent level and speed and the way our defense is moving around, particularly Randy Gregory, No. 11 (Micah Parsons). Those are guys that can create pressure and complicate defenses, just to name a couple there. They could be real difference-makers."
  • CeeDee Lamb was another player who has been a standout and Jerry Jones certainly has noticed. "I like the way Lamb has come back, just the whole body language and demeanor. He's going to be a big player for us this year."
  • All eyes will be on the Cowboys and Super Bowl champion Bucs in the Sept. 9 season opener. Jones calls it "a great opportunity" for the Cowboys to compete against the NFL's best right away. "We know we've got a big challenge and there they are, opening up as world champs down there at home," Jones said. "To me it's a good opportunity to go down there and let it all hang out, so to speak, and come out of there with a win. We'll certainly be the underdog, obviously. I think it's a great opportunity."

