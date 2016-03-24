With Goal To Compete For Super Bowl, Youthful Advice Led Thornton To Dallas

Mar 24, 2016 at 10:51 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas– When it became time for Cedric Thornton to seriously entertain offers from other teams, the free agent turned to one of the few people he trusts to make the right decision.

His eight-year old son, of course.

Cedric Jr. didn't hesitate, immediately telling his father:

"Dallas. We're going to Dallas."

The elder Thornton was fine with that, knowing there was mutual interest between the two sides.

The next time his phone rang, about 30 minutes after his son's prediction, Thornton answered, only to have head coach Jason Garrett on the other line.

"I knew then I was destined to be here," Thornton said. "My son is running up and down the stairs saying," I told you so. I told you it was Dallas.' So after that, I decided I wasn't going to do other visits. And the rest is history."

Thornton arrived at Valley Ranch for a visit and even told the Cowboys he wasn't leaving the building without a deal. The Cowboys signed him to a four-year, $17 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed.

"I just knew I was supposed to be here. It felt right," he said. "I had some other offers from Seattle and Kansas City. But I know this team. I've played against these guys. I think we have a chance to win a championship here. This isn't a 4-12 team. We're going to be back and I just wanted to be a part of it."

Thornton knows it has been over 20 years since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl, but his reasoning is simple:

"Why not now?" he said. "You can tell they have a special thing going on. I've played against Zack Martin, Frederick, Collins, Doug Free. It's always a tough battle when we face those guys. And now I get to face them in practice every day. I feel like they're going to make me a better player and maybe I can do the same to them."

Thornton played defensive end with the Eagles' 3-4 scheme, but will slide inside to the tackle spot in the 4-3 system. But Garrett said he sees versatility in Thornton that could land him in different spots on the line.

"We've been going against Cedric and that defensive line in Philadelphia for a few years now and he's just a good football player," Garrett said. "He's versatile. You see him align in different spots on their defensive line. They've always challenged you a number of different ways. They've got a lot of different guys that are good run defenders. He plays the right way, he's productive, he's active, he's physical and again we've had a chance to go against him a couple times a year so we know him well and we're lucky to have him on our side."

For Thornton, he sees this scheme as a much better fit, which correlates with his aggressive personality as well.

"I feel like this scheme is definitely for a football player and a guy who wants to attack all the time," he said. "My mentality isn't to catch blocks and get rid of them. My mentality is to attack, penetrate and be disruptive. That's what I want to do and that's what I'm going to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

Role Call: T.J. Bass Brings Versatility to O-Line

Can rookie undrafted free agent T.J. Bass separate himself as a potential contributor in the depth of the offensive line in 2023?

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Entering his rookie season, undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke has the versatility to make an early impact in multiple facets of the Dallas offense and special teams.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

news

Battle Lines: How Tyron Smith Affects OT Position

Injuries have plagued the offensive tackle group in the past, but a re-energized veteran group paired with hungry depth creates one of the more fascinating position groups going into 2023.

news

Spagnola: Taking A Lesson From Good Old Days

One of the most memorable games in Cowboys history involving Emmitt Smith, actually overshadowed a great defensive game, proving just how important that side of the ball can be.

Advertising