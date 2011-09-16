With Nagy Doubtful; Dockery Likely To Start

The Cowboys will likely have a new guard in the starting lineup, although he will definitely increase the number of games played for the entire line.

Derrick Dockery, signed just two weeks ago, is expected to start at left guard on Sunday against the 49ers. Dockery will likely replaced injured guard Bill Nagy, who has not practiced the last two days because of a neck injury. Nagy said Friday he is trying to get himself ready to play Sunday, but the fact the club listed him as doubtful on Friday's injury report is a good sign he won't be playing this week.

In fact, there has been some discussions around Valley Ranch that Dockery would be replacing Nagy in the starting lineup regardless of the rookie's health status. The Cowboys only rushed for 64 yards on 26 attempts last week against the Jets for an average of 2.5 yards per carry.