Wrestlemania Sets Attendance Record; 5th-Largest Crowd Ever At AT&T Stadium

Apr 04, 2016 at 03:11 AM

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that WrestleMania 32 set a new attendance record of 101,763, as fans from all 50 states and 35 countries converged on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The previous WWE attendance record was at WrestleMania 3 in 1987, where 93,173 fans filled the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit. It was also the fifth-highest attended event at AT&T Stadium.

WrestleMania 32 also became the highest grossing live event in WWE history as the annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $17.3 million. Last year's WrestleMania 31 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California previously held WWE's record for gross revenue at $12.6 million.

"On behalf of the Dallas Cowboys organization, we congratulate WWE on their historic achievement," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson. "WrestleMania was an incredible spectacle like none other, and we look forward to hosting it again at AT&T Stadium."

"We are thrilled that we made history tonight at WrestleMania, further cementing its place as one of the top sports and entertainment events in the world," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "We thank our fans, the Dallas Cowboys and the entire Jones family for their overwhelming support."

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Top Ten All-Time Attendance Records at WrestleMania:

101,763: WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, April 3, 2016

93,173: WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan, March 29, 1987

80,676: WrestleMania 29, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2013

80,103: WrestleMania 23, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, April 1, 2007

78,363: WrestleMania 28, Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, April 1, 2012

75,167: WrestleMania 30, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 6, 2014

74,635: WrestleMania 24, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, March 30, 2008

72,744: WrestleMania 25, Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas, April 5, 2009

72,219: WrestleMania 26, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, March 28, 2010

Top All-time AT&T Stadium Records:

  1. 108,731: NBA All-Star Game, February 14, 2010
  1. 105,121: Dallas Cowboys vs. N.Y. Giants, September 20, 2009
  1. 104,793: George Strait Concert, June 7, 2014
  1. 103,219: Super Bowl XLV, February 6, 2011

5. 101,763: WrestleMania 32, April 3, 2016

