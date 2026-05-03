Zach Switzer, grandson of Barry, super grateful for tryout at Cowboys minicamp 

Switzer received an invitation as one of a handful of players attending rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Each year, the Cowboys round out the camp roster by addressing positions of need alongside their draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Switzer began his collegiate career at Memphis before finishing at Presbyterian, an FCS program where he totaled more than 1,100 all-purpose yards last season.

He described it as "surreal" to walk into The Star, the home of the team his grandfather led for four seasons (1994–97), including a victory in Super Bowl XXX—the most recent championship in Cowboys history.

When asked about the impact Barry Switzer has had on his football career, his grandson offered a simple, one-word answer:

"This."

He elaborated by pointing out that he was standing inside the Cowboys' locker room after completing his second minicamp practice.

Switzer also shared that his grandfather reached out to scouts he knew within the Cowboys' scouting department and asked them to take a look at Zach.

"He did not have to do that," Switzer said. "But I'm super grateful, super honored, and super blessed to have the opportunity to do something like this and achieve one of my dreams."

Switzer understands that the opportunity is strictly a tryout. While there have been instances in which the Cowboys have signed players initially brought in for workouts, the odds remain long.

That reality is what fuels his approach.