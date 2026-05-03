 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rookie Minicamp | 2026

Zach Switzer, grandson of Barry, super grateful for tryout at Cowboys minicamp 

May 02, 2026 at 08:21 PM
Author Image
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

05_02_ Zach Switzer

Without a doubt, most of the attention during this weekend's rookie minicamp focused on the headliners of the 2026 rookie class, led by Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence.

But the most recognizable name on the list wasn't even a player officially on the roster.

If Zach Switzer sounds familiar, it's because he's the grandson of former Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer—and his appearance this weekend was no accident.

Switzer received an invitation as one of a handful of players attending rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Each year, the Cowboys round out the camp roster by addressing positions of need alongside their draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Switzer began his collegiate career at Memphis before finishing at Presbyterian, an FCS program where he totaled more than 1,100 all-purpose yards last season.

He described it as "surreal" to walk into The Star, the home of the team his grandfather led for four seasons (1994–97), including a victory in Super Bowl XXX—the most recent championship in Cowboys history.

When asked about the impact Barry Switzer has had on his football career, his grandson offered a simple, one-word answer:

"This."

He elaborated by pointing out that he was standing inside the Cowboys' locker room after completing his second minicamp practice.

Switzer also shared that his grandfather reached out to scouts he knew within the Cowboys' scouting department and asked them to take a look at Zach.

"He did not have to do that," Switzer said. "But I'm super grateful, super honored, and super blessed to have the opportunity to do something like this and achieve one of my dreams."

Switzer understands that the opportunity is strictly a tryout. While there have been instances in which the Cowboys have signed players initially brought in for workouts, the odds remain long.

That reality is what fuels his approach.

"You have to go 100 percent on every single rep you get," Switzer said. "Take advantage of every opportunity to get on the field—whether that's special teams, running back drills, or walkthroughs—knowing every play. It's really just about putting your best foot forward and understanding what you can do."

Related Content

news

Notes and observations from Cowboys' 2026 rookie minicamp

Following two days of practices and media availability, a look back at news and notes from Cowboys rookie minicamp as Dallas' rookies prepare for their first NFL offseason.

news

Cowboys' rookie minicamp officially gets underway in Dallas

Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and the entire Cowboys' 2026 draft class has officially reported for rookie minicamp, and with plenty of high expectations attached to them.

news

Caleb Downs on rookie minicamp, learning 'very multiple' Cowboys defense

The first day of rookie minicamp "felt like it went well" for Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs, who is looking forward to playing in Christian Parker's "very multiple" defensive scheme.

news

Christian Parker talks Caleb Downs, outlook for Cowboys' defense

Caleb Downs landing in Dallas has Christian Parker over the moon, and his outlook for the Cowboys defensive unit is one that could inspire a swift and noticeable turnaround.

news

Michael Trigg looking to prove he belongs with the Cowboys

Cowboys UDFA tight end Michael Trigg is motivated by not hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, and is looking to prove "that I belong" in the NFL with the Cowboys.

news

Devin Moore joins Cowboys with a chip on his shoulder: 'I was slept on'

When Devin Moore got the draft call from the Cowboys, he promised they'd gotten the best CB in the country, and the rookie just explained why he believes that.

news

Cowboys rookies arrive at the Star in Frisco ahead of minicamp

On Thursday, the Cowboys' rookie draft class, undrafted free agents and tryout players arrived at the Star in Frisco ahead of the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

Malachi Lawrence reunites with ex-UCF coach as Cowboys' first-round pick

Demeitre Brim once coached Cowboys' first-round pick Malachi Lawrence at UCF, and the reunion in Dallas has both of them over the moon to get started helping the defense.

Advertising