Zeke Granted Stay Of Suspension, Eligible To Play Against Kansas City

Nov 03, 2017 at 02:19 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott can return to the Cowboys and play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs – for the time being, at least.

The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion for a brief administrative stay of Elliott's six-game suspension from the NFL, which went into effect on Tuesday night.

Essentially, the Second Circuit has granted Elliott the ability to hold off his suspension while he appeals to the court. The stay will grant him eligibility to play Sunday against Kansas City, and then the appeal will be referred to a three-judge panel on an expedited basis.

This comes just days after Judge Katherine Failla rejected Elliott's motion for a preliminary injunction in the Second District of New York – and then subsequently denied his motion for a stay.

It's just one more turn on a long and winding road from mid-August until now. Elliott was suspended for six games on Aug. 11 over allegations of domestic violence. He has yet to serve any of that suspension, however, as he was granted a preliminary injunction by a Texas judge the week before the season.

That injunction allowed Elliott to play the first five games of the season, before the NFL appealed the decision and eventually had it overturned during the Cowboys' bye week. When that happened, Elliott sought and received a temporary restraining order in the Second District of New York, which enabled him to play in Week 7 and Week 8 – leading up to Monday's hearing over this latest injunction.

Only time will tell how long this decision keeps the Cowboys' Pro Bowl running back on the field. But at the very least, he should be on it Sunday against Kansas City.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising