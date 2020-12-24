Zeke "On Track" To Play Sunday With Calf Injury 

Elliott says he hated being on the sideline, but felt the momentum the team was gaining. "It's not fun," Elliott said of not being able to play. "But when the team goes out there and plays the way they did it makes it a lot better."

The big splash that Pollard made is not lost on Elliott. "Tony is a great back," Elliott said. "He's special."

But his response to the talk that Pollard should be starting ahead of him is not something Elliott was willing to humor. "I don't really pay much attention to it," Elliott said. "[The people talking about that] aren't the people signing my checks. I think there's a reason they aren't the ones making those decisions."

He went on to say that he believed he and Pollard "have different strengths and different skill sets" that provide a good running attack.

As far as this week's potentially crucial game against the Eagles, Elliott said that he is "on track" to play, but that he'll be continuing a routine of warming up in practice to see how his calf feels. He believes the time off helped it heal.

"I felt better today than I have in the past three weeks," he said on Wednesday.

A win over Philadelphia and a Washington loss would validate the claims that Elliott has made every week that the Cowboys are still in the playoff hunt. He might not be worried (or at least, admit to being worried) about losing his starting job to his young backup, but there's no denying that he wants back on the field against the Eagles.