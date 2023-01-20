Zeke, Pollard Relish Second Chance Against 49ers

"Very talented front," Elliott said. "It starts with those guys, it starts with those edge rushers, you've got a good interior guy, a great linebacker corps. Their front is definitely tough, and they present some challenges, but I think sometimes even when the run doesn't work as well you still get them to commit that extra guy to the box and it opens up play action. So, you commit to running the football, it's going to open up other stuff."

While running the ball will be the point of emphasis as it always is for head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Pollard also acknowledged that finding ways to open up running lanes against the 49ers front seven.

"Just being balanced in our attack," Pollard said. "Mixing it up, runs, passes, play action, things like that. Taking shots here and there just taking what the defense gives us… I feel like we've done a good job this year of switching it up. We have gameplans where we like to run straight at the defense. Sometimes we like to switch it up, run around them and get a couple tosses in the game plan, so just keeping them guessing."

The 49ers' physicality on defense is no secret either. The Cowboys just saw a team with a similar defensive makeup in the Buccaneers and rose to the occasion in dominant fashion. Suffice to say, they feel like they're up to the challenge against San Francisco this time around.

"I think the more blows you get, the more tired those guys will get," Elliott said. "It's tough for us, but easier for them earlier in the game when they're fresh. But as they get tired, you start to see those runs gain more and more yards."

Last season's playoff run has not been lost on the Cowboys, serving as the fuel that helped carry them through a season full of ups and downs and ignite their motto in 'resilient.' But for Pollard and Elliott, a shot at going toe-to-toe with the 49ers' defense is something they're ready for.