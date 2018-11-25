Zeke To Match Fans' $21 Salvation Army Donations

FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott has issued a friendly challenge to Cowboys fans:

Donate $21 to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and the star running back will match it.

The Cowboys have also committed to matching each gift for a total of $42,000 in matching gifts ($21,000 each from Elliott and the Cowboys).

Elliott kicked off the annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thanksgiving night by dropping $21 — a nod to his jersey number — into the red kettle just beyond the end zone following a fourth-quarter touchdown against Washington.

This isn't the first time Elliott has gotten involved in The Salvation Army's initiative. His "Red Kettle Leap" during a December 2016 game quickly became a trending topic on social media and spurred an additional $250,000 in donations.