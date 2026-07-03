Role Call: How Cobie Durant will impact the secondary

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with cornerback Cobie Durant.)

How He Got Here:

A fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2022, Durant made an immediate impact for LA's defense, even scoring on an 85-yard pick-6 touchdown as a rookie. Durant's ability to play the slot helped him get on the field early in sub-packages as he started just 10 games total his first two years. But the last two, Durant started 29 combined games, proving to be impact player for the Rams, especially in the biggest moments.

In last year's playoffs, Durant had three interceptions for the Rams, including two in the NFC Divisional Playoff win over the Bears in Chicago. However, in the offseason, the Rams decided to invest their resources into other free agents in the offseason, signing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. So that left Durant looking for other options, and he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cowboys in March.

What's Next:

There's no secret the Cowboys struggled at just about all defensive positions last year, including the slot. The loss of Jourdan Lewis in free agency was well documented, with owner/GM Jerry Jones mentioning it on more than one occasion how much Lewis was missed. Now, whether or not Durant will be the slot corner remains to be seen, but his addition alone should help the Cowboys at least solve that problem.

Durant has experience to play inside, but his versatility to play in and out makes him a valuable commodity for this defense. More than anything, his ability to go get the football – something he's down in both the regular season and postseason, is something the Cowboys certainly need to see on a regular basis.

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