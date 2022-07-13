2022 Training Camp Preview Now Available

There's a new No. 1 around these parts … No. 1 receiver, that is.

Featured on the cover of the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview is star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who after the most definitive offseason of his young career is set to officially take over the lead role in the receiving corps. Of course, he led the team in both catches and receiving yards last year, but is he ready for the pressure that comes with being the true top target?

Not only can you go deep with Lamb in the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview, but you can also prepare yourself for the excitement of the upcoming season through this in-depth guide. There are scouting reports for every player on the team's roster, including what they've done in the past and, more importantly, what they need to do this year. Plus, the DallasCowboys.com staff writers break down what we know and don't know at each position, the camp battles to watch, newcomers, stats, facts and more.

In addition, Mickey Spagnola takes a look at what lies ahead on both sides of the ball in his season preview, and a profile on first-round draft pick Tyler Smith reveals a rookie who fell in love with the game "from the first hit." And as always, there's our popular pull-out schedule poster!

Print copies can be purchased online HERE and are available at select regional outlets. The magazine will also be on sale at training camp in both Oxnard, California, and when the team returns to its headquarters at The Star in Frisco. Digital copies can be found HERE.