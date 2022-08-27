Will Grier Makes Final Push For Backup QB Spot

After a slow start, Grier eventually hit his stride for 88 passing yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible pass to Brandon Smith for a toe-dragging score in the endzone and 26 more rushing yards.

"I started slow but overall played well," Grier said. "I took care of the ball, moved the ball down the field, scored and gave us a chance. I think with a greater sample size you'd be able to see more, but at the end of the day I put it all out there and that's all I can do."

What changed and helped him flip the switch alongside the rest of the offense? Well, the reps help, certainly. But the better questions is who helped him flip that switch.

Mike Brumage. You're forgiven if that name does not ring a bell initially, of course. Brumage has been Grier's mental coach since his days at West Virginia and still goes back to what Brumage taught during his time as a Mountaineer and in search of new advice as a pro.

"A lot of it is just being present and focusing on what you control," Grier said. "And it sounds really simple. It sounds cliche, but really diving into that and being good at that makes a difference."

The story is great for Grier, undoubtedly. And he played as well as he could have when it mattered most in order to stake his claim on a roster spot. The fact of the matter is the final roster crunch is sure to be coming in the coming days and logistics and reality will absolutely factor in.

For context, while Rush was the backup last season and earned the spot, the truth is the Cowboys know what they have in him, and they don't have to put him on waivers. Meaning if they moved on, they could simply resign him to the practice squad.

On the flip side of that coin, Grier would have to go on waivers and there are a handful of teams that might be willing to take the gamble on him. He appears to be a bit more of a dynamic and athletic option compared to Rush. Though Rush seems to be the prototypical backup that knows the offense and won't cost you a game.

So, who wins the second quarterback spot behind Dak Prescott?