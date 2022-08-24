Jones Doesn't See Michael Gallup Staying On PUP

That means Gallup should be a part of the 53-man roster, although it's unlikely he'll be ready for Tampa Bay on Sept. 11.

However, it does indicate Gallup could be ready before Week 5, which would be the reason to keep him on the roster.

"The strategic way that we handle this at cutdown will let him get to the club actively as quick as he can," Jones said. "We don't want to do anything that would limit us from getting him (back before Week 5.)"

Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season against Arizona on Jan. 2. He didn't undergo surgery until February.

If Gallup stays on the roster, it will likely limit the team from keeping yet another young receiver such as a Simi Fehoko and/or Dennis Houston.

After his big game last week, KaVontae Turpin should have a spot, especially as a returner. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert will make it and Noah Brown seems safe as well.