Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Jones Doesn't See Michael Gallup Staying On PUP

Aug 24, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Updates--Gallup’s-Status;-Preseason-Finale-Plan-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Wide receiver Michael Gallup has been on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) since the start of training camp.

And while it's possible he could stay on there at the start of the season, which would keep him out the first four games, it now seems unlikely he will have to wait that long.

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Gallup to be on PUP after the team cuts down to 53 players next Tuesday.

That means Gallup should be a part of the 53-man roster, although it's unlikely he'll be ready for Tampa Bay on Sept. 11.

However, it does indicate Gallup could be ready before Week 5, which would be the reason to keep him on the roster.

"The strategic way that we handle this at cutdown will let him get to the club actively as quick as he can," Jones said. "We don't want to do anything that would limit us from getting him (back before Week 5.)"

Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season against Arizona on Jan. 2. He didn't undergo surgery until February.

If Gallup stays on the roster, it will likely limit the team from keeping yet another young receiver such as a Simi Fehoko and/or Dennis Houston.

After his big game last week, KaVontae Turpin should have a spot, especially as a returner. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert will make it and Noah Brown seems safe as well.

And now with Gallup likely on the roster as well, it's going to be an interesting day of cuts next Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Last Man Standing: Maher Poised For Kicker Spot

Brett Maher is the only kicker left on the Cowboys' roster now that Lirim Hajrullahu has been waived. Entering the final week of preseason, Maher says his approach won't change.

news

Battlegrounds: Insight to Swing Tackle Competition?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Micah Parsons to Join "First Take" at The Star

The team will play host to "First Take" at The Ford Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, and you can now count Micah Parsons in as one of several high-profile guests slated to join the set.

news

Practice Points: Cowboys Getting Healthier Again

The Cowboys held their first training camp practice of 2022 back in Texas Tuesday night, as the fans came out to Ford Center in the first of two practices this week. Catch up on the action!

news

Jourdan Lewis On Track For Week 1 vs. Bucs

The Cowboys saw a few injured players return fo action Tuesday night. While Jourdan Lewis wasn't among them, he says he's not far behind.

news

Updates: Chances Of Adding A Veteran WR?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Cut Kicker; Roster Trimmed Down to 80

The Cowboys will make five roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the 80-player limit. Among the cuts will be kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, which opens the door once again for Brett Maher.

news

Cowboys Night At The Star Kicks Off Busy Week

This week, The Star will feature several fan-friendly events, from night practices, First Take & an inaugural kickoff party.

news

Malik Davis Could Force Cowboys To Keep 4 RBs

While there has been a healthy debate on the first two running backs on the roster, the same could be said for the third back. With Malik Davis' potential, could the Cowboys even consider keeping four tailbacks?

news

Quinton Bohanna Making A "Big Step" In Camp

At 330 pounds, it's no secret what Quinton Bohanna's role is on defense – and so far in training camp, it looks like he's earning more opportunities heading into his second season.

news

Watching These 8 Players Saturday Night vs. LAC

The Cowboys take on the Chargers in preseason game No. 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles, the final event before coming home. Here's eight players we'll be watching closely.

Advertising