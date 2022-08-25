Training Camp | 2022

Tyron Smith Leaves Practice; Will Have MRI Thurs.

Aug 24, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
by Nick Eatman & Layten Praytor
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The health of Tyron Smith has been a topic of discussion all offseason and for most of training camp, even when the veteran left tackle has been virtually healthy.

But now, there is some concern about Smith's status after he suffered an apparent left knee injury during practice Wednesday at Ford Center, though multiple reports late Wednesday stated that Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smith is expected to get an MRI as early as Thursday morning to determine the severity and timetable for recovery.

Smith was in the middle of an 11-on-11 team drill when he went about five yards down the field and looked to engage in a block with Leighton Vander Esch. Smith buckled to the ground and held his left knee/leg for a few moments before walking off.

Smith didn't return to practice but did walk past reporters in the locker room with no limp and without any knee brace or sleeve.

Smith's injury have been well documented, considering he has missed at least three games each season since 2015. Most of his injuries have been back/shoulder related, but now the Cowboys will hope for the best with Smith's MRI.

Behind him, the Cowboys have some inexperienced options in players such as Tyler Smith, who played there at Tulsa but has played most left guard this offseason. Others in the mix would be Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko.

Here are some other points from Wednesday's practice at Ford Center at The Star.

  • Connor McGovern took snaps at center during practice, something Mike McCarthy said could be in play. As of now McGovern said he is slated to start there on Friday against the Seahawks.
  • Head coach Mike McCarthy said should all go well Matt Waletzko could potentially play Friday night in the preseason game against the Seahawks as he works his way back from the injury. The tackle returned to practice on Tuesday and again on Wednesday night as he continues to push for a roster spot to boost the offensive line depth alongside.
  • Brett Maher was 9-for-11, including knocking through a 55-yard attempt and four from over 40 yards. Maher's only misses came from 45 yards and another off the goal post from 58 yards.
  • Tyler Smith sat out for the second straight practice as he works his way back from a minor ankle injury, but did work with the rehabbing group as Mike McCarthy said prior to practice.
  • KaVontae Turpin was able to get some reps with the first team at wide receiver alongside Dak Prescott. Mike McCarthy said that the plan was for Turpin to continue to see increased time with the receiver group.

