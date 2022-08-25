Tyron Smith Leaves Practice; Will Have MRI Thurs.

FRISCO, Texas – The health of Tyron Smith has been a topic of discussion all offseason and for most of training camp, even when the veteran left tackle has been virtually healthy.

But now, there is some concern about Smith's status after he suffered an apparent left knee injury during practice Wednesday at Ford Center, though multiple reports late Wednesday stated that Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smith is expected to get an MRI as early as Thursday morning to determine the severity and timetable for recovery.