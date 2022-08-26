8 Players To Watch Friday Night vs. Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys will wrap up the preseason schedule on Friday against the Seahawks.
Don't expect many starters – if any – will play at AT&T Stadium, despite still have having more than two weeks before the start of the regular season.
But it's a great chance for "bubble" players to play their way on, or even off, the roster.
Here's eight players our staff writers will be watching the most.
The Cowboys wrap up the preseason on Friday with their first home game at AT&T Stadium. Here's eight players we'll be watching closely against the Seahawks.