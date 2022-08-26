#SEAvsDAL

8 Players To Watch Friday Night vs. Seahawks

Aug 26, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys will wrap up the preseason schedule on Friday against the Seahawks.

Don't expect many starters – if any – will play at AT&T Stadium, despite still have having more than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

But it's a great chance for "bubble" players to play their way on, or even off, the roster.

Here's eight players our staff writers will be watching the most.

The Cowboys wrap up the preseason on Friday with their first home game at AT&T Stadium. Here's eight players we'll be watching closely against the Seahawks.

Malik Davis: Davis has impressed throughout training camp and did a little of everything against the Chargers last Saturday, rushing for a touchdown and making a key block on KaVontae Turpin's kickoff return touchdown. The question isn't just how many running backs the Cowboys will keep on the 53 – it's how many quarterbacks, tight ends, and receivers, too. But Davis has firmly put himself in the conversation. -Rob Phillips
Connor McGovern – Obviously, all eyes will be at the tackle position as the Cowboys scramble to find a replacement for Tyron Smith and then a swing tackle, too. But there are some domino-effects to this and it slides into the middle of the line. McGovern is actually expected to start at center but he seems like the obvious choice at left guard when the season begins. It'll be interesting to see how he plays at center. Watch the shotgun snaps – that always seems to be the best indicator on how comfortable a player is at center. -Nick Eatman
Will Grier – After saying he feels closer to 100% healthy earlier in the week, Grier's final opportunity to make a challenge at the backup quarterback position will be his best. Limited playing time over the first few weeks of the preseason have hindered his chances, but he could really make some noise in front of the home crowd. -Kyle Youmans
Matt Waletzko – The rookie fifth-round pick missed nearly the entirety of training camp with a shoulder injury prior to the team's return to Frisco, but he's now practiced two days in a row and has a very real shot at making his preseason debut for the Cowboys against the Seahawks. He's one to keep an eye on, especially with the injury to Tyron Smith, because the situation at swing tackle is now a dire one - Dallas needing Waletzko to get up to speed quickly. -Patrik Walker
Juanyeh Thomas – When Thomas got No. 40, he should've been ecstatic, whether he knows the history of the team or not. But undrafted safeties have done well with the jersey No. 40. Bill Bates was one of the best special teams players in NFL history and Danny McCray was pretty good himself. Thomas has caught the Cowboys' eye with his versatility and athletic ability. He's not just a deep safety with range, but he's willing tackler and he also has return ability, even though KaVontae Turpin might have fixed that issue. -Nick Eatman
Aviante Collins – Collins has logged over 100 snaps with only three hurries allowed this preseason and against stiff competition as well. He easily has the most NFL experience of the remaining offensive tackles and with a good game Friday should be in the conversation for offensive line depth this season. -Kyle Youmans
John Ridgeway – The fifth-round pick brings size and physicality to the defensive tackle group, which also happens to be one of the most competitive spots on the roster. Quinton Bohanna has made a second-year jump as a space-eating run stopper. Can Ridgeway earn a spot in that same role? Friday gives him another chance to make an impression on the coaching staff. -Rob Phillips
Simi Fehoko – He's had one of the best camps of anyone on the Cowboys roster, but he's not been targeted a ton in the first two preseason games and that leaves mostly his practice prowess as his calling card in a battle at WR that will go to the wire this weekend. With the team hoping to carry Michael Gallup on the active roster to start the year, there's one fewer seat available at WR - so can Fehoko fend off a surging Dennis Houston to secure it? -Patrik Walker
