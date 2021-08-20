8 Players To Watch Saturday vs. Houston

3 / 8

RT La'el Collins: This pick is more about the entire offensive line than just Collins. Fans probably held their breath when Collins didn't finish Wednesday's practice with some apparent discomfort in his neck/back area. But the veteran tackle appears to be fine. He took part in Friday's light practice and is expected to get at least a few snaps in Saturday's game against the Texans. So will Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. If that's the case, it looks like the projected starting line will work together in preseason for the first time in two years. Let that sink in. The pandemic wiped out preseason last year, and Collins missed all of last season with a hip injury that required surgery. Smith had season-ending neck surgery after two games in 2020. At full strength, this is a very talented group with a lot of experience together. But no unit requires more chemistry than the O-Line, so Saturday's reps should provide some value – even if it's only a few, and even though quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) isn't expected to play against the Texans. — Rob Phillips