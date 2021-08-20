8 Players To Watch Saturday vs. Houston

Usually the third preseason game out of four is the dress rehearsal for the Cowboys.
While Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are not expected to play, it's hard to actually call it that for the Cowboys, but it will be the chance to see the starters more than in other games.
But while we want to see them in action, there are still lots of roster spots up for grabs.
Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on for Saturday night.
