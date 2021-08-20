Training Camp | 2021

8 Players To Watch Saturday vs. Houston

Aug 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Usually the third preseason game out of four is the dress rehearsal for the Cowboys.

While Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are not expected to play, it's hard to actually call it that for the Cowboys, but it will be the chance to see the starters more than in other games.

But while we want to see them in action, there are still lots of roster spots up for grabs.

Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on for Saturday night.

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Semi Fehoko: When it comes to draft picks making the team, I always draw the line around the fifth round as players who will definitely make it because of draft status and guys who could get cut. Fifth-round picks are right on the edge and it could go either way. As it stands now, I think he's on the outside looking in when it comes to the roster. He needs to not only make some plays as a receiver, but if he can make a special teams contribution it wouldn't hurt his chances at all, especially since Malik Turner is likely ahead of him at this point. — Nick Eatman
Jabril Cox: The thing about the NFL is that we like to see young players do good things on the field. We love it when they do it again, and again and again. And that's where we are with Cox, who led the team in tackles last week. He might play a little less if the starters go longer but I want to see him on special teams and when he gets on defense, let's see if still flies around the ball and makes plays. He's going to make the team for sure but he'll have a chance to solidify his spot on game days. — Nick Eatman
RT La'el Collins: This pick is more about the entire offensive line than just Collins. Fans probably held their breath when Collins didn't finish Wednesday's practice with some apparent discomfort in his neck/back area. But the veteran tackle appears to be fine. He took part in Friday's light practice and is expected to get at least a few snaps in Saturday's game against the Texans. So will Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. If that's the case, it looks like the projected starting line will work together in preseason for the first time in two years. Let that sink in. The pandemic wiped out preseason last year, and Collins missed all of last season with a hip injury that required surgery. Smith had season-ending neck surgery after two games in 2020. At full strength, this is a very talented group with a lot of experience together. But no unit requires more chemistry than the O-Line, so Saturday's reps should provide some value – even if it's only a few, and even though quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) isn't expected to play against the Texans. — Rob Phillips
DT Osa Odighizuwa: Neville Gallimore is expected to miss at least a month with what McCarthy has termed a "significant" elbow injury. The Cowboys had high hopes for Gallimore, and still do. But until he gets back, Odighizuwa – the first of three third-round draft picks – has a chance to earn a lot of snaps and maybe a spot in the starting lineup. Odighizuwa is capable of playing multiple spots on the defensive line, and he's flashed some impressive pass-rush skills from the inside. Veteran Brent Urban and rookie Quinton Bohanna should see an uptick in snaps, too, especially with Trysten Hill still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Rob Phillips
Connor Williams: After his performance in last Friday's game against Arizona, all eyes will be on Connor Williams and how he fairs as the backup center. The experiment seemingly is not over with as he plans to see time behind Tyler Biadasz for the third straight preseason game along with his duties as the starting left guard. The biggest question will be whether this coaching staff feels comfortable with Williams as the backup option moving into the final week of the preseason or should they look for outside help to tighten up the depth at the position. — Kyle Youmans
Kelvin Joseph: Outside of Trevon Diggs and Maurice Canady, no cornerback has attracted as much attention this preseason as the second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph. His comfort level has seen a notable uptick as training camp rolls along. Joseph received 38 snaps with one pass breakup in Arizona and will see a similar amount of work against the Texans this weekend. He's seen the early ups and downs as any rookie corner will, allowing three receptions on four targets, but is looking to fall into a comfort level through the rest of the preseason that will allow him to play fast and find the ball more often. — Kyle Youmans
Terence Steele: Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are expected to play in this game, but it shouldn't be more than a series or two. When they sit down for the night, look for Terence Steele to once again get a full night of work. I'm not sure what to make of the swing tackle situation. Ty Nsekhe would probably be considered the favorite to win the job, but is it possible Terence Steele is the better player? I'm curious if the position is still up for grabs, so maybe a good night from Steele could go a long way in determining what the depth chart looks like. — David Helman
Malik Hooker: I'm guessing he's not going to do a lot, but this might be our first chance to see Hooker play for the Cowboys. He got into the mix during practice this week and even had an interception, so maybe he can maintain that momentum and hit the ground running against the Texans. You have to consider Damontae Kazee the favorite to be the starting free safety right now, but we also haven't had a chance to see Hooker do much. It would be really fun to see him flash that first-round talent. — David Helman
