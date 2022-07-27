After 11 Picks, Trevon Diggs Expecting More in 2022

"Be higher than last year ... beat my 11 and just keeping going up, beating that," Diggs said.

While that won't be an easy task, especially if opposing quarterbacks choose not to test him as much this year, Diggs said he's improved his game here this offseason.

"I found things I need to work on, cleaning up my technique on the field," Diggs said. "Nobody (is) perfect but trying to be perfect on the field and clean up some technical things."

In the offseason, Diggs said he worked out with his older brother Stefon, an All-Pro receiver with the Bills. And together, Diggs said they've pushed each other to the point where the cornerback feels like a better player as he enters Year 3.

"Most definitely. I feel like I've grown up a lot," Diggs said. "I know a lot of football and have seen a lot of football now so it's just kind of natural to me and I do feel a lot better than last year."

And that starts at camp, something that isn't as new to Diggs as one might think. This is only his second training camp in Oxnard, considering the 2020 camp was held in Frisco because of COVID-19.

This year in camp, Diggs said he's got individual goals he'd like to accomplish in these three-and-a-half weeks on the West Coast.

"Just my intensity, sprinting to the ball every play, be an example for the younger guys," Diggs said. "I feel like that's what type of time I'm on now: leading and being an example of how to do things. Being a great practice player, that's really what I've been trying to focus on."

And to Diggs, he's not just focused on his own interceptions, but his teammates as well. He's wanting to see more picks from Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and the second-year corners – Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

On Wednesday, Brown picked off Dak Prescott in the team drill and returned it for a score.

"That's what we're trying to do: We're trying to make a statement across the league," Diggs said. "Our unit, we've got a great group of guys. But I feel like we're kind of underrated. I know how we work, I know how we perform, I know how we practice, I know what guys I got in my room. So I know what we can do, it's just all on us to put it on tape and show it. We're trying to hold ourselves to a very, very high standard so we can go out there on Sundays and perform."