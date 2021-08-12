Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

After Year Off, Veteran CB is the Surprise of Camp

Aug 12, 2021 at 02:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

After-Year-Off,-Veteran-CB-is-the-Surprise-of-Camp-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – When veteran cornerback Maurice Canady decide to opt out of the 2020 season for personal reasons, he said he wasn't worried about what his NFL future might hold.

He certainly wasn't concerned about losing his place.

"No, I did not, because in this league, you got to prove yourself every year," Canady said. "Even if you have a five-year contract, it's yearly. I wasn't really worried.

And now we know why.

Because here in 2021, as Canady has returned to the Cowboys' training camp, the cornerback has arguably been the most surprising player of the entire camp.

He's made several big plays on defense, most notably his knack for interceptions, snagging at least five in the team periods, and one big pick against the Rams during the joint practice last weekend.

Not only has he surprised the onlookers, but even his head coach, too.

"I didn't know his ball skills were this good," McCarthy said. "He's a heck of a player, we obviously we loved him when we signed him – didn't have him because of the pandemic – but my goodness, just the way he tracks the football, I've been so impressed with him. He's having an excellent camp. His ball skills were much better than I was aware of."

It's not that Canady wasn't considered a quality player for the Cowboys, but when they signed him in free agency in 2020, he was more of a special teams player. In fact, the Cowboys were hopeful he could be one of the core players in the kicking game before Canady decided to sit out of football in 2020 for Covid-19 concerns.

This year, he said early in training camp that he was "ready to be a Cowboy."

And so far, his play on the field has said as much.

But now, it seems as if Canady has even surpassed the questions about making the team. Even his new DB coach said it's getting to the point where he's going to be pushing for playing time.

"I think he's done an excellent job in there at the nickel position," secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. said. "He's touched more (passes) than anybody in the secondary, anybody on defense. I think both of those guys together (Canady and Jourdan Lewis) are causing us to say, we need to find a package where both of them are on the field at the same time."

Whitt, who worked with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta, said he is also surprised by Canady's level of play.

"To be honest with you, I didn't know that he would be at the level where he is," Whitt said. "He's playing fast, he's playing with intent, he's downhill, playing with purpose, and it just needs to continue. He can't get satisfied with where he is, and none of us can. But just been pleased with him."

So pleased that Whitt said Canady has started to emerge into his personalized theory when deciding who gets into the game.

"I believe in a system called 'Feed the Studs.' If you play well, we'll find a place for you," he said. "But there's a lot of guys that are showing they are deserving of play time. But you can only send 11 out there at a time."

If training camp is any indication, look for Canady to be one of those 11 more often than not.

Related Content

news

Battlegrounds: How Bradlee Anae Makes Up Ground

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Dak Prescott Hoping His Stats Go Down in 2021

With any luck, Dak Prescott hopes his numbers go down in 2021.
news

Mick Shots: Hard And Harder Knocks For Sure

You didn't want it to end, did you?
news

Dak To Get Another MRI; Still Eyeing Sept. 9 Game

When the Cowboys return to Dallas, the starting quarterback, also known as Dakota Rayne Prescott, will get another MRI to make sure his right shoulder is progressing.
news

Notebook: Malik Hooker Getting Close; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Practice Points: Defense Shines in Final Day in Pads

Here are some other notes of interest from Wednesday.
news

What's The Plan For Dak Prescott In Preseason?

Dak Prescott's back to throwing some in practice. When might he throw in a preseason game?
news

McCarthy: Dak Will Do "More Throwing" Wednesday

McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that Prescott is "feeling good" after getting to go out there and throw some more passes.
news

What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 1

The first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" aired on Tuesday, bringing a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys' training camp to the TV screen. Here are the big takeaways from the show.
news

Injury Update On Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is still on the PUP list following offseason back surgery, but he's on course to be ready for the season opener.
news

Michael Gallup Embracing New Reps In The Slot

By working at all three receiver positions, including the slot for the first time in his career, Michael Gallup is looking forward to showing versatility.
Advertising