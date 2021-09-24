Amari Cooper Expects To Play Despite Rib Injury

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is pointing toward playing Monday night against the Eagles despite a rib injury that first occurred in the season opener against the Bucs.
"I think it's cracked," Cooper said.
But the four-time Pro Bowler says he's "feeling better each day" heading into the Cowboys' home opener on Monday Night Football.
"I'll be ready to go," he said.
Cooper said the injury occurred during his touchdown catch in the Sept. 9 opener but was "very manageable." Against the Chargers last Sunday, "it was weird movements" that caused pain, he said.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Cooper did well with limited work in Thursday's practice, and he upgraded to full participation Friday.
The Eagles' defense has been effective against the pass so far this season, allowing only one explosive play in two games. A healthy Cooper would certainly help the Cowboys' efficiency on offense Monday night.
Through two games, Cooper leads the team in catches (16) and receiving touchdowns (2).