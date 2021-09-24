Amari Cooper Expects To Play Despite Rib Injury

"I'll be ready to go," he said.

Cooper said the injury occurred during his touchdown catch in the Sept. 9 opener but was "very manageable." Against the Chargers last Sunday, "it was weird movements" that caused pain, he said.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Cooper did well with limited work in Thursday's practice, and he upgraded to full participation Friday.

The Eagles' defense has been effective against the pass so far this season, allowing only one explosive play in two games. A healthy Cooper would certainly help the Cowboys' efficiency on offense Monday night.