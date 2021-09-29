Notebook: The Other Rookie; What Is “The Pit?”

1 / 5

Zeke Staying Fresh

For an NFL running back, "fresh" is probably a relative term during the season, but Ezekiel Elliott says he feels good physically after three games.

"I don't feel as fresh as Week 1, but I definitely feel good," he said Wednesday.

Elliott still has 44 carries through three games – still the most on the team by a good margin. But backup Tony Pollard has taken on a larger role so far, rushing 27 times.

By splitting up the work more evenly, the Cowboys hope it will prevent wear and tear for both players throughout the year.

"I think we're keeping everyone fresh," Elliott said. "We added an extra game so it's not 16, it's now 17. We added an extra game to an already long season. I think the biggest thing is keep everyone fresh, keep everyone as healthy as long as we can."

— Rob Phillips (9/29)