Notebook: The Other Rookie; What Is “The Pit?”

FRISCO, Texas - Rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is off to a strong start, and the third-round draft pick says practicing against six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin has been great preparation for game day.
"He's really, really good guard, one of the best in the NFL," Odighizuwa said. "So going against him every day and just get that look, I think is something that helps. Not just me but anybody that lines up against him he's going make us better."
With 1.5 sacks against the Eagles, Odighizuwa tied Micah Parsons for the team lead after three games. With Neville Gallimore (elbow) still on Reserve/Injured, Odighizuwa has started at defensive tackle and moved out to defensive end in certain situations.
"I've been pleased with where he's at and I think the arrow is just going up for him because he does have quickness like a defensive end," defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "That's why we moved him down inside and that's what he showed in college. Now it's a matter of taking some of those skills and turning it into what we think he can be."
— Rob Phillips (9/29)
As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game vs. Carolina, here are several notes, including the progress of another defensive rookie, Diggs making history and "The Pit."