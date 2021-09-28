McCarthy Gives Timetable For Joseph & Gallimore

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are the most intriguing names on the list. Gallimore suffered an elbow injury in the preseason against Arizona while Joseph had a hamstring strain in the final preseason games.

Also, the Cowboys have rookie Josh Ball (ankle) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) on IR as well.

Technically, all IR players can return to practice after three weeks. But once they did, it begins a 21-day clock. After those three weeks, teams must decide to either put them on the active roster or back to IR.

McCarthy said Joseph and McKeon specifically are "still a couple of weeks away."