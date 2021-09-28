McCarthy Gives Timetable For Joseph & Gallimore

FRISCO, Texas – When the Cowboys decided to place several players on injured reserve earlier this month, the hope was that some of them could be back on the squad after Week 3.
Here we are, the Cowboys sitting at 2-1 heading into the fourth game and it's time again to ask about the status of a few key players.
However, head coach Mike McCarthy didn't seem too optimistic that any of the current players on IR would be able to return to the field this week.
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are the most intriguing names on the list. Gallimore suffered an elbow injury in the preseason against Arizona while Joseph had a hamstring strain in the final preseason games.
Also, the Cowboys have rookie Josh Ball (ankle) and tight end Sean McKeon (ankle) on IR as well.
Technically, all IR players can return to practice after three weeks. But once they did, it begins a 21-day clock. After those three weeks, teams must decide to either put them on the active roster or back to IR.
McCarthy said Joseph and McKeon specifically are "still a couple of weeks away."
Other players on IR include defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is still another 4-6 away with a broken foot.