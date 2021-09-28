Is Dak Playing The Best Football Of His Career?

"To get a statement win like this I feel was important just for the team," he said after the game. "The defense played a hell of a game, went out there and they got themselves a touchdown. Take away the touchdown that we give, the score is different. That was a complete game."

Again, it's wild to think that the score could have been even more lopsided than it was. Prescott was obviously referring to Fletcher Cox's end zone recovery of his sack-fumble in the first quarter, briefly tying the game at 7-7. There was also the matter of Prescott's goal line quarterback sneak on fourth down, which he – not surprisingly – thought he converted, despite replay officials disagreeing.

"I did think I scored," he said. "I mean obviously initially and then I even put the ball over the plane. But it is what it is. I guess you can't review and know when the whistle was blown."

Credit to Prescott and his offense: the setback seemed to bother them for about 20 seconds. Four minutes of gameplay after the turnover on downs, the Dallas defense had forced a punt and Prescott had found Dalton Schultz for a 19-yard score.

"It's tough when we have as much depth as we have," Schultz said. "Guys sit back and try to play shell, which opens up a lot of opportunities for tight ends in the middle."

For the second consecutive week, Prescott was more than content to let his opponent pick its poison. The Los Angeles Chargers hung back with two high safeties for much of last week's game, leading to a 198-yard rushing effort. And while the ground game was once again prominent in Week 3, Prescott wasn't afraid to take the opportunities he did see.

On the fifth play of the game, he found CeeDee Lamb on a 44-yard connection that moved the offense to the Philadelphia goal line. Asked about it afterward, Prescott said the Eagles showed him a look that opened up the middle of the field – which was a decision they didn't make again the rest of the night.

"That is the point," he said. "If they give me that opportunity I am going to take advantage of it. Until then, I am going to be patient and continue distributing the ball to all the playmakers that we have."

It doesn't feel like a coincidence that the Cowboys have had a different leading receiver all three weeks, or that Prescott is completing 77% of his passes this season. It wouldn't be fair to say it's easy, but he's certainly making it look that way.

Prescott credits that to hard work and preparation during a long stretch away from the field. As natural as he looked on Monday night, it was easy to forget that he was playing his first game back at AT&T Stadium since last year's brutal ankle injury. But however trying that time might have been, we know he wasn't idle. Through three weeks, the results are impressive to watch.