#DALvsLAC

Amari Cooper Has Bruised Ribs; Injury Updates

Sep 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Updates--Amari-Cooper-Suffer-Rib-Injury-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with bruised ribs sustained in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"We'll see Wednesday how he feels," McCarthy said. "…I would probably put it in the classification of bruised (ribs)."

With an extra day of rest before next Monday's home opener against the Eagles, the Cowboys are scheduled to hold a walkthrough Wednesday and start their normal practice week Thursday.

Cooper had three catches for 24 yards Sunday. He exited the game on the final drive following a 12-yard catch and did not return.

McCarthy said starting defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) are dealing with injuries from Sunday. Both played over 25 defensive snaps as part of the line rotation, however.

Elsewhere on the roster, McCarthy said defensive end Randy Gregory (Reserve/COVID-19 list) is expected to be cleared to return to The Star this Wednesday. Gregory did not play against the Chargers.

