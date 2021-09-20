Finally, Dak & The Cowboys' Offense Get A Lift

"It's tough knowing that he's not going to give you many shots and that he's going to play in the grey area," Prescott said. "They do a good job in the secondary and with disguises and getting to where they want to be."

Instead, the Cowboys leaned on their ground game – not to mention a fairly impressive effort from their defense.

It's fair to note that the Chargers had 17 potential points wiped out by penalties, and it's worth remembering that L.A. converted three backbreaking third-and-long opportunities.

And yet, whether it was a Micah Parsons sack of Justin Herbert or a Damontae Kazee interception in the end zone, the Cowboys were able to reliably force the Chargers to settle.

"A big turnover in the red zone when it was needed, and we were able to come back out and get three," Prescott said. "It's just important to play off of one another. When one team makes a big play, the other unit has to come on there and do a good job of picking up their back and taking advantage of them making that play."

It was an adventure getting there, but the offense did do its part to wrap things up. It's wild to think about the fact that the Cowboys had 14 points at the end of the first quarter and scored just six the rest of the way. But however zany the final possession of the day might have been, Prescott did enough to guide the Cowboys into position to win the game.

"Knowing that we had the ball in our hands is all we can ask for," he said. "That's what I talked to the offense about, and that's what I've just said time and time is that's the position we wanted to be in."

For as much of an adventure as special teams have been through two weeks, it was only fitting that a 56-yard field goal secured the victory. It sounds strange to say, but the three phases of this Cowboys' bounced off each other beautifully to help them win a game they probably should not have.