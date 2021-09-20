Run Game Rolls As Cowboys Feed Zeke, Tony Pollard

Elliott and Pollard weren't heavily featured against the Bucs' veteran defensive front. Tampa Bay loaded the box, so Prescott and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore focused on single-coverage matchups in the passing game against the Super Bowl champs.

The plan almost worked. The Cowboys had the lead in the final two minutes but lost on a last-second field goal.

Elliott showed off his versatility in that game, making several key plays as a pass protector.

And with more favorable looks from the Chargers on Sunday, Moore and the offense got back to their weekly goal of combining the run and pass.