#DALvsLAC

Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

Sep 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Game-Notes--Steele-Trap;-Feeling-At-Home-&-More-hero
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

LOS ANGELES - What a difference a year can make, not just for the Cowboys, but for some individual players.

Look no further than Terence Steele, who got his first start a year ago against the Rams in SoFi Stadium, filling in for La'el Collins.

Not only did he give up a big sack late in that game, but the Cowboys were on the wrong side of a 20-17 decision.

This time, the Cowboys got the 20-17 win over the Chargers and it was Steele who more than held his own against Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rush.

"He played unbelievable," Zack Martin said of Steele. "We talked about if we had a center-slide-right (call), try to get out there and help him. The times, I did, he didn't need it. He did an outstanding job. We know how hard he's worked. We know he's fully capable."

Steele said he's always been a confident player, but having the 14 starts under his belt last year helped him for this situation.

"To play in this league, you have to have major confidence in yourself," Steele said. "I worked my butt off this whole season just for this moment. Bosa is one hell of a player, definitely one of the best pass rushers in this league. But I did my job and we got the win."

Steele said his favorite moment – other than watching Zuerlein's game-winning kick – was early in the game when Zeke ran a touchdown right off the right side behind him and Zack Martin.

"That's the greatest feeling in the world," Steele said. "When they run right behind you and you score, there's not too many feelings better than that."

-Nick Eatman (9/19)

Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

Terence Steele stepping up, another pick for Trevon Diggs & more in our Game Notes.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Swiping Back A week ago, Jaylon Smith was more of a non-factor on the defense, totaling just four tackles – quite a change from a player who led the team in stops last year. But Sunday was what Smith has been used to, racking up a team-high nine tackles as the Cowboys switched up their personnel to offset the loss of both pass rushers. That put Micah Parsons into more of a defensive end role, leaving Smith and Leighton Vander Esch back in the middle of the base defense. "Yeah it felt good being back out there with the guys," Smith said. "Being able to contribute at a high level. That's something I pride myself on, accountability and being a leader." Smith, who had a big pass breakup near the goal line on third down, said the post-game feeling is something he can't describe. "We haven't won in so long, we've missed that feeling," Smith said. "Proud of our team. We have a lot of work to do still." -Nick Eatman (9/19)
1 / 6

Swiping Back

A week ago, Jaylon Smith was more of a non-factor on the defense, totaling just four tackles – quite a change from a player who led the team in stops last year.

But Sunday was what Smith has been used to, racking up a team-high nine tackles as the Cowboys switched up their personnel to offset the loss of both pass rushers.

That put Micah Parsons into more of a defensive end role, leaving Smith and Leighton Vander Esch back in the middle of the base defense.

"Yeah it felt good being back out there with the guys," Smith said. "Being able to contribute at a high level. That's something I pride myself on, accountability and being a leader."

Smith, who had a big pass breakup near the goal line on third down, said the post-game feeling is something he can't describe.

"We haven't won in so long, we've missed that feeling," Smith said. "Proud of our team. We have a lot of work to do still."

-Nick Eatman (9/19)

Feeling Right At Home The Cowboys are famous for how well their fans travel, and this new venue was no exception. It might have been the Chargers' first game in front of fans at SoFi Stadium, but a lot of those fans were wearing the silver and navy of the visiting teams. "Our fans in LA are unbelievable," said Zack Martin. "We didn't have to go in the silent count, and I think they did. It was pretty cool." Throughout the game, Cowboys fans could be heard cheering when the Chargers were on offense, making their home game feel like anything but a comfortable environment. "We felt it, we heard it and we loved it," said CeeDee Lamb. "Cowboys Nation definitely came out. It felt like a home game." - David Helman (9/19)
2 / 6

Feeling Right At Home

The Cowboys are famous for how well their fans travel, and this new venue was no exception. It might have been the Chargers' first game in front of fans at SoFi Stadium, but a lot of those fans were wearing the silver and navy of the visiting teams.

"Our fans in LA are unbelievable," said Zack Martin. "We didn't have to go in the silent count, and I think they did. It was pretty cool."

Throughout the game, Cowboys fans could be heard cheering when the Chargers were on offense, making their home game feel like anything but a comfortable environment.

"We felt it, we heard it and we loved it," said CeeDee Lamb. "Cowboys Nation definitely came out. It felt like a home game."

- David Helman (9/19)

Zack Is Back He didn't do it all on his own, but it was easy to notice Zack Martin at the center of the Cowboys' ground game, as they rumbled for 198 rushing yards in Sunday's win. "He's definitely the rock of the O-Line," said Ezekiel Elliott. "In the run game, he's smashing guys." Martin returned to the lineup after missing the season opener with COVID-19, and it stands to reason that having the perennial All-Pro back in the lineup made plenty of difference. "There's nothing better than a big road win, especially with last week," Martin said. In addition to helping open up the Cowboys' ground game, Martin made one of the plays of the day when he fell on a Dak Prescott fumble, salvaging a crucial possession that led to a field goal. "Me and Tyron both kind of had it," Martin said. "We were talking on the bottom of the pile, 'You got it, you got it.' As long as we came up with the ball." - David Helman (9/19)
3 / 6

Zack Is Back

He didn't do it all on his own, but it was easy to notice Zack Martin at the center of the Cowboys' ground game, as they rumbled for 198 rushing yards in Sunday's win.

"He's definitely the rock of the O-Line," said Ezekiel Elliott. "In the run game, he's smashing guys."

Martin returned to the lineup after missing the season opener with COVID-19, and it stands to reason that having the perennial All-Pro back in the lineup made plenty of difference.

"There's nothing better than a big road win, especially with last week," Martin said.

In addition to helping open up the Cowboys' ground game, Martin made one of the plays of the day when he fell on a Dak Prescott fumble, salvaging a crucial possession that led to a field goal.

"Me and Tyron both kind of had it," Martin said. "We were talking on the bottom of the pile, 'You got it, you got it.' As long as we came up with the ball."

- David Helman (9/19)

Diggs Delivers Again For the first time since Roy Williams in 2006, a Cowboys defensive player has recorded an interception in each of the season's first two games. That would be second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who dove to pick off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the first quarter. "I'm working on my hands every day," said Diggs, who led the team with three interceptions last year. "I'm trying to be around the ball as much as I can, get my hands on the ball as much as I can and make sure I catch it." Diggs drew a difficult assignment for the second straight week. Against Tampa Bay, it was three-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans. Sunday, it was four-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who had four catches for 108 yards. "I traveled with him every time," Diggs said. "Sometimes we were in zone, so I couldn't really get right there, but I was following him the whole game. "He's a good wide receiver, real good. Good routes, good tempo. It was a good competition today. I enjoyed it." - Rob Phillips (9/19)
4 / 6

Diggs Delivers Again

For the first time since Roy Williams in 2006, a Cowboys defensive player has recorded an interception in each of the season's first two games.

That would be second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who dove to pick off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the first quarter.

"I'm working on my hands every day," said Diggs, who led the team with three interceptions last year. "I'm trying to be around the ball as much as I can, get my hands on the ball as much as I can and make sure I catch it."

Diggs drew a difficult assignment for the second straight week. Against Tampa Bay, it was three-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans. Sunday, it was four-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who had four catches for 108 yards.

"I traveled with him every time," Diggs said. "Sometimes we were in zone, so I couldn't really get right there, but I was following him the whole game.

"He's a good wide receiver, real good. Good routes, good tempo. It was a good competition today. I enjoyed it."

- Rob Phillips (9/19)

Another Play By Kazee Speaking of takeaways, free safety Damontae Kazee also has forced a turnover in each of the first two games. Against Tampa Bay in Week 1, it was a forced fumble that wiped out a would-be touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sunday, Kazee intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the end zone to keep the score tied, 14-14. "I wanted to take it out (but) I realized who was in front of me," Kazee said. "I didn't want to take any chances, putting the ball on the 5-yard line instead of the 20-yard line. It was a hell of a play. I got down and gave the offense another opportunity." The Cowboys took the lead with a Greg Zuerlein field goal on the next drive. - Rob Phillips (9/19)
5 / 6

Another Play By Kazee

Speaking of takeaways, free safety Damontae Kazee also has forced a turnover in each of the first two games.

Against Tampa Bay in Week 1, it was a forced fumble that wiped out a would-be touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sunday, Kazee intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the end zone to keep the score tied, 14-14.

"I wanted to take it out (but) I realized who was in front of me," Kazee said. "I didn't want to take any chances, putting the ball on the 5-yard line instead of the 20-yard line. It was a hell of a play. I got down and gave the offense another opportunity."

The Cowboys took the lead with a Greg Zuerlein field goal on the next drive.

- Rob Phillips (9/19)

Steele Trap What a difference a year can make, not just for the Cowboys, but for some individual players.  Look no further than Terence Steele, who got his first start a year ago against the Rams in SoFi Stadium, filling in for La'el Collins.  Not only did he give up a big sack late in that game, but the Cowboys were on the wrong side of a 20-17 decision. This time, the Cowboys got the 20-17 win over the Chargers and it was Steele who more than held his own against Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rush.  "He played unbelievable," Zack Martin said of Steele. "We talked about if we had a center-slide-right (call), try to get out there and help him. The times, I did, he didn't need it. He did an outstanding job. We know how hard he's worked. We know he's fully capable."  Steele said he's always been a confident player, but having the 14 starts under his belt last year helped him for this situation.  "To play in this league, you have to have major confidence in yourself," Steele said. "I worked my butt off this whole season just for this moment. Bosa is one hell of a player, definitely one of the best pass rushers in this league. But I did my job and we got the win."  Steele said his favorite moment – other than watching Zuerlein's game-winning kick – was early in the game when Zeke ran a touchdown right off the right side behind him and Zack Martin.  "That's the greatest feeling in the world," Steele said. "When they run right behind you and you score, there's not too many feelings better than that."  -Nick Eatman (9/19)
6 / 6

Steele Trap

What a difference a year can make, not just for the Cowboys, but for some individual players. 

Look no further than Terence Steele, who got his first start a year ago against the Rams in SoFi Stadium, filling in for La'el Collins. 

Not only did he give up a big sack late in that game, but the Cowboys were on the wrong side of a 20-17 decision.

This time, the Cowboys got the 20-17 win over the Chargers and it was Steele who more than held his own against Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rush. 

"He played unbelievable," Zack Martin said of Steele. "We talked about if we had a center-slide-right (call), try to get out there and help him. The times, I did, he didn't need it. He did an outstanding job. We know how hard he's worked. We know he's fully capable." 

Steele said he's always been a confident player, but having the 14 starts under his belt last year helped him for this situation. 

"To play in this league, you have to have major confidence in yourself," Steele said. "I worked my butt off this whole season just for this moment. Bosa is one hell of a player, definitely one of the best pass rushers in this league. But I did my job and we got the win." 

Steele said his favorite moment – other than watching Zuerlein's game-winning kick – was early in the game when Zeke ran a touchdown right off the right side behind him and Zack Martin. 

"That's the greatest feeling in the world," Steele said. "When they run right behind you and you score, there's not too many feelings better than that." 

-Nick Eatman (9/19)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Finally, Dak & The Cowboys' Offense Get A Lift

It can't be understated how long this team has been waiting for this type of win.
news

Eatman: Wild, Crazy Week Gets A Hollywood Ending

Whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Cowboys this week. But somehow, they found a way to overcome all obstacles and get a huge victory on the field.
news

Run Game Rolls As Cowboys Feed Zeke, Tony Pollard

The Cowboys feed Zeke & Tony Pollard in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
news

Updates: Amari Cooper Suffers Rib Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Micah Parsons Shines As Pass Rush Replacement

However tough it might have been to lose the best pass rusher on his defense, Dan Quinn had a heck of a backup plan.
news

Greg Zuerlein's Winning FG Ends Wild Final Drive

After a tough season opener, Greg Zuerlein got his 10thcareer game-winning kick Sunday against the Chargers.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Flag Wipes Out Chargers TD

Plays that might get forgotten include the Cowboys pouncing on their own fumble and a Chargers TD that got called back.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Beat LA On Final Kick, 20-17

Thanks to a bend-but-don't-break defense and Greg Zuerlein's last-second field goal, the Cowboys come away with an exciting 20-17 victory over the Chargers to move to 1-1 on the season.
news

Keys To Victory: How The Cowboys Get The "W"

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Chargers in this week's Keys to Victory.
news

Spagnola: Next Quarterback Up Is No Joke

The Cowboys defense has another tough task ahead with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and they'll have to face him shorthanded.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Chargers

The Cowboys are on the road yet again, this time traveling to Los Angeles in search of their first win. Check out the staff predictions from the Cowboys' writers this week.
Advertising