Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

Swiping Back

A week ago, Jaylon Smith was more of a non-factor on the defense, totaling just four tackles – quite a change from a player who led the team in stops last year.

But Sunday was what Smith has been used to, racking up a team-high nine tackles as the Cowboys switched up their personnel to offset the loss of both pass rushers.

That put Micah Parsons into more of a defensive end role, leaving Smith and Leighton Vander Esch back in the middle of the base defense.

"Yeah it felt good being back out there with the guys," Smith said. "Being able to contribute at a high level. That's something I pride myself on, accountability and being a leader."

Smith, who had a big pass breakup near the goal line on third down, said the post-game feeling is something he can't describe.

"We haven't won in so long, we've missed that feeling," Smith said. "Proud of our team. We have a lot of work to do still."

-Nick Eatman (9/19)