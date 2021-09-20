Game Notes: Steele Trap; Feeling At Home & More

LOS ANGELES - What a difference a year can make, not just for the Cowboys, but for some individual players.
Look no further than Terence Steele, who got his first start a year ago against the Rams in SoFi Stadium, filling in for La'el Collins.
Not only did he give up a big sack late in that game, but the Cowboys were on the wrong side of a 20-17 decision.
This time, the Cowboys got the 20-17 win over the Chargers and it was Steele who more than held his own against Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rush.
"He played unbelievable," Zack Martin said of Steele. "We talked about if we had a center-slide-right (call), try to get out there and help him. The times, I did, he didn't need it. He did an outstanding job. We know how hard he's worked. We know he's fully capable."
Steele said he's always been a confident player, but having the 14 starts under his belt last year helped him for this situation.
"To play in this league, you have to have major confidence in yourself," Steele said. "I worked my butt off this whole season just for this moment. Bosa is one hell of a player, definitely one of the best pass rushers in this league. But I did my job and we got the win."
Steele said his favorite moment – other than watching Zuerlein's game-winning kick – was early in the game when Zeke ran a touchdown right off the right side behind him and Zack Martin.
"That's the greatest feeling in the world," Steele said. "When they run right behind you and you score, there's not too many feelings better than that."
-Nick Eatman (9/19)
