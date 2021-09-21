Cowboys Had NFL's Highest-Graded Week 2 Player 

Heading into Sunday's game with the Chargers, it was easy to focus on the five players the Cowboys were missing.
And while it wasn't forgotten, the return of Zack Martin might have been somewhat overshadowed.
But the team at Pro Football Focus, a website that analyzes stats, a
Offensive and Defensive Players with 90+ PFF Grade | Week 2
- DAL OG Zack Martin 95.5
- TEN QB Ryan Tannehill 92.6
- CHI CB Jaylon Johnson 92.2
- LAR DI Aaron Donald 92.1
- TB S Mike Edwards 91.4
- KC TE Travis Kelce 91.4
- NYG QB Daniel Jones 91.3
- PHI OT Jordan Mailata 91.2
- MIA ED Andrew Van Ginkel 91.1
- BUF ED A.J. Epenesa 90.9
- LAR WR Cooper Kupp 90.6
- DEN WR Courtland Sutton 90.6
- BUF LB Matt Milano 90.4
- ARI TE Maxx Williams 90.4
- DEN S Kareem Jackson 90.3
- CHI LB Roquan Smith 90.2
- LAR LB Troy Reeder 90.0