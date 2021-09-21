John Fassel Explains Punt Rush Call vs. Chargers

Fortunately for Dallas, the Chargers missed a 44-yard field goal just before half, preserving the Cowboys' 14-11 lead in an eventual 20-17 win.

"Any time you rush the punt, there's a risk," Fassel said. "But last week, Pittsburgh was up by three points in the fourth quarter and they rushed the punt and blocked it and ran it in for the touchdown. So the reward is high, the risk is high."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the punt rush penalty during his weekly segment on 105.3 The Fan.

"To be very candid with you, I'm a little more conservative," Jones said. "We won a national championship with special teams when I was in college, so I'm a fanatical special teams interested fan, whatever. I do believe that the bad plays in the kicking game are the equivalent of turnovers. They usually change possession and can change field position. And, so I really like to choose my spots on taking those kind of risks. You're taking a risk every time you try to block a punt."