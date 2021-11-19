Amari Cooper To Miss Sunday's Game in Kansas City 

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper was one of the only players on the Cowboys roster who has played a road game against the Chiefs.

And now, he is out for Sunday's showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and possibly a game or two after that.

The Cowboys have placed Cooper on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which automatically rules him out for Sunday's game in Kansas City. And because the Cowboys are on a short week and face Cooper's former team on Thanksgiving, Cooper could likely miss the game against the Raiders as well.

Depending on his vaccination status, Cooper's chances of playing on Dec. 2 at New Orleans could be up in the air as well.

But for Sunday against the high-powered Chiefs, that's a huge loss for the Cowboys, who have the No. 1 ranked offense in the league. They had just gotten Michael Gallup back in the mix last week and were trying to have all their weapons at full strength for Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Just this week, Cooper, who spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, said he spoke to his teammates about the noise level at Arrowhead Stadium and how to overcome that being a major factor.