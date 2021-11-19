#DALvKC

Amari Cooper To Miss Sunday's Game in Kansas City 

Nov 19, 2021 at 02:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Amari-Cooper-To-Miss-Sunday’s-Game-in-Kansas-City--hero

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper was one of the only players on the Cowboys roster who has played a road game against the Chiefs. 

And now, he is out for Sunday's showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and possibly a game or two after that. 

The Cowboys have placed Cooper on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which automatically rules him out for Sunday's game in Kansas City. And because the Cowboys are on a short week and face Cooper's former team on Thanksgiving, Cooper could likely miss the game against the Raiders as well. 

Depending on his vaccination status, Cooper's chances of playing on Dec. 2 at New Orleans could be up in the air as well.

But for Sunday against the high-powered Chiefs, that's a huge loss for the Cowboys, who have the No. 1 ranked offense in the league. They had just gotten Michael Gallup back in the mix last week and were trying to have all their weapons at full strength for Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 
Just this week, Cooper, who spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, said he spoke to his teammates about the noise level at Arrowhead Stadium and how to overcome that being a major factor.

Without Cooper, the Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb, Gallup and Cedrick Wilson as the top three receivers. Noah Brown has been a regular in the rotation and Malik Turner caught two touchdowns two weeks ago against Denver.

Related Content

news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Have To Control Tempo

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Tyron Smith's Practice Status Upgraded

Mike McCarthy stated that Smith would participate in the mock game portion of Friday's practice after having been limited to individual drills during Wednesday and Thursday practices.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsKC

The Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are looking to make yet another statement this weekend as they travel to Kansas City for what could be a potential Super Bowl preview against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). The game will be Sunday at 3:25 (CT) on FOX.
news

Notes: Cooper No Stranger To K.C. Noise

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsKC | Week 11
news

Mutual Respect Between Dak Prescott, Mahomes

Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks will take center stage Sunday in Kansas City – and Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes have plenty of respect for each other.
news

Helman: Dak Prescott & The Makeup Of An NFL MVP

In a league where the passing game has become king, it's simply a measuring stick for which NFL quarterback did the best job guiding his team to the playoffs.
news

Blue Chips: Ranking Kansas City's Top 8 Players

More than just Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have some elite players across the board. Here are the 8 top players on Kansas City's roster.
news

Mick Shots: Don't Forget, This Is A Trophy Game

news

Notes: Micah vs. Whoever; KC Speed, Noise & More

The Cowboys notebook includes things Micah Parsons "doesn't care about," along with stopping Tyreek Hill and handling the noise.
news

How Anthony Brown Helped Spark A Fast Start

How can the Cowboys carry the energy from a dominant performance into future matchups? The answer may lie in a motivational message from Anthony Brown.
news

5 Bucks: Pushing The Right Buttons; Who's 92?

This week's five points include Dak's rust, McCarthy's decision-making and the emergence of Dorance Armstrong.
Advertising