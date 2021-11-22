Further Review: Limping Back From Kansas City

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Leading up to the game Ambar Garcia wondered if starting Connor McGovern at guard meant losing the creative ways they had used him earlier this season [Watch Garcia, Dave Helman, Nick Eatman, and Derek Eagleton discuss the offensive line on Cowboys Break]
- When Mickey Spagnola was pressed on Friday, he said that the Cowboys "might have overdrafted Kelvin Joseph." Could that pick have been used on a player who could have contributed on Sunday? [Watch Spagnola on Friday's Mick Shots]
- Stephen Jones said on Friday that Micah Parsons was the type of player who could help the Cowboys contain Patrick Mahomes [Listen to Jones talk about the Kansas City matchup on 105.3 The Fan]
- Aaron Ladd joined Dave and Kelsey and warned them that while Kansas City's defense looked historically bad earlier in the season, they had found their swagger [Watch all of the week's best tidbits on Cowboys Rewind]
Game Time:
- The Cowboys were outmatched by Kansas City, but the defense still got the best of Mahomes more than once [Watch Jayron Kearse intercept Mahomes in a key moment]
- After the game Kearse talked about what the defense did against Mahomes and why it wasn't enough [Watch a frustrated Kearse speak after the loss]
- Michael Gallup was back and healthy against Kansas City, but he didn't have his Pro Bowl-caliber receivers alongside him for the second half [Watch Gallup talk about what the receivers need to do to step up]
- Tarell Basham and the defense kept the Cowboys in the game [Watch Basham talk after the game about how the defensive line keeps stepping up]
What now?
- Sunday's loss was Dak Prescott's worst game of the season. What happened? [Watch Prescott take the podium after the loss and explain what's next]
- Kurt Daniels knows how to cut to the chase. "Beating lower-rung teams like the Atlanta Falcons at home without your best players is one thing," writes Daniels. "Trying to take down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road without those key contributors is quite another." [Read all of Daniels' game recap to find out exactly what happened on Sunday]
- Dak missed Gallup on the first play early of the game. "Sometimes a message can be sent on the first play," writes Nick Eatman. "And the Cowboys had a golden chance to send it and prove they could make plays without Amari Cooper." [Read about all five of the crucial plays that Eatman thinks you might have missed]
- Everyone was focused on whether the Cowboys' defense could contain Mahomes. Unfortunately, it was Chris Jones who dominated the Cowboys' offense [Read about what Jones did to prevent the Cowboys from ever having a chance]