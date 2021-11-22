Zeke Hopeful To Play Thursday Despite Injury

The starting running back returned to the game in the second quarter but only managed 32 rushing yards (along with 36 receiving yards).

The team has tried to manage Elliott's workload in practices all year, hoping that he could make progress on the injury without missing games. Even after Sunday's game Elliott said that he felt his knee was "definitely getting better week in and week out."

It was certainly a good sign that Elliott was able to return to the game and make a few plays that suggested he wasn't limited, but how his knee reacts over the next few days will be crucial as the team will play again in just four days on Thanksgiving against the Raiders. After the game, Elliott said he expects to be ready to face off against Las Vegas.