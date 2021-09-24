#PHIvsDAL

Anae In COVID Protocol; Impact On The D-Line?

Sep 24, 2021 at 01:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Anae-In-COVID-Protocol;-Impact-On-The-D-Line--hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – A quick rundown of the Cowboys' difficulties on the defensive line:

Starters DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Neville Gallimore (elbow) are currently on Reserve/Injured.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee) is currently on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who started against the Chargers last Sunday, will not play against the Eagles because of a high ankle sprain.

And now second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae is in COVID-19 protocol just three days before the Cowboys' home opener at AT&T Stadium.

Safe to say the Cowboys' depth will be tested once again Monday night.

Anae played 33 total snaps against the Chargers and Bucs, posting one tackle and one pressure. If he isn't cleared by Monday's game, the Cowboys will be down three defensive ends (Lawrence, Armstrong, Anae) against their division rivals.

The good news: starter Randy Gregory is back from the Reserve/COVID list and is having a good week of practice. Tarell Basham and Azur Kamara are also part of the rotation.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is once again an option to play defensive end, too. He lined up as an edge rusher almost exclusively against the Chargers, recording four pressures and a sack, according to the Cowboys' official stats.

Not surprisingly, head coach Mike McCarthy isn't keen on discussing where Parsons might play against quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense.

"I'm not going to really get into that," McCarthy said Thursday. "You know, there's more opportunities playing different combinations. I think really the true focus is this offense is different than the first two teams we played. This offense is about speed and space and their offensive line -- they just had the one injury last week – but this is the healthiest they've been in some time. A big, athletic offensive line but five perimeter players that can really, really go.

"So we're really focused on speed and space and what we need to do to combat that."

Related Content

news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsPHI

From the Cowboys radio, to the app to the ESPN coverage and now the Manning brothers on ESPN2, check out the ways to watch Dallas-Philly on Monday.
news

For Lamb & Diggs, College Connections Aplenty

Even by some lofty standards, the college connection feels special in this Week 3 matchup.
news

Ezekiel Elliott Focused On Wins, Not Carry Total

Ezekiel Elliott is about winning games, whatever it takes. That's why he welcomes a running back combination with Tony Pollard.
news

Schultz Still Producing After Breakout Season

While it took an injury to get there, Dalton Schultz was the starting tight end last season. But even though Blake Jarwin is back in the fold, Schultz hasn't relinquished his spot. 
news

Helman: I Spy Another New Role For Micah

If you include our postgame coverage from Week 2, I think this will be the fourth story I've written about Micah Parsons in the last five days.
news

McCarthy Rules Out Three Players For Eagles Game

Three Cowboys have been ruled out of Monday night's home opener against the Eagles, Mike McCarthy said.
news

Mick Shots: Here Are First Two-Game Takeaways

Talking turnovers, Martin & Steele, the running game's "slider" and more!
news

Would Keanu Neal's Absence Affect Parsons?

The Cowboys may be facing another personnel challenge this week, as Keanu Neal was added to the COVID-19 list. How might that impact the rest of their defense, specifically Micah Parsons?
news

Keanu Neal Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker Keanu Neal has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

Here's a quick look at the big storylines for both the Eagles and Cowboys as they face off Monday night at AT&T Stadium.
news

5 Bucks: Could Parsons Be The Best Pass-Rusher?

Is Micah Parsons a better fit at end? Are two RBs better than one? Those are some of Bucky Brooks' thoughts this week.
Advertising