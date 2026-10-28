Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Cardinals Storylines

The Cowboys have a short week to get ready for the Cardinals, but it always seems to be an easier transition after a win.

That's exactly what the Cowboys got Monday night in Philly, pulling away from the Eagles with the final 18 points in a 38-21 victory. While the Cowboys are 3-4, they've got a few upcoming opponents with worse records. But lately, that hasn't seemed to matter when facing the Cardinals.

Arizona has won the last four games against the Cowboys, who haven't beaten the Cardinals in a regular-season game since 2017, Dak Prescott's second season. Arizona is one of the teams struggling right now at 2-5 but should feel right at home at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, a place where they've never lost.

Here are some key storylines for both the Cowboys and Cardinals heading into Sunday's game at noon.

Cardinals

Downward Spiral? - Just two weeks ago, the Cardinals had a different outlook on the season when they went into Los Angeles and upset one of the NFL's preseason favorites with an 18-16 win over the Rams. That victory snapped a four-game losing streak and offered some hope. But after another 14-point home loss Sunday to the Broncos, Arizona is now 2-5 on the season.Ironically, the Cardinals have won only at SoFi Stadium this year, beating both the Chargers and Rams on the road.

Having the Cowboys' Number - For years, the Cowboys and Cardinals were NFC East rivals, and Dallas dominated the series for the most part, owning a 52-25-1 record during that span. Recently, however, the Cardinals have had the upper hand, winning nine of the last 13 meetings, including the last four. Arizona is also a perfect 4-0 at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009.

Love Returns - Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, is expected to return to practice this week after missing the last two games due to injury. While first-year head coach Mike LaFleur wouldn't commit to Love playing Sunday against the Cowboys, he is expected to practice Wednesday with a "we'll see how it goes" approach. Love has 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 average) and one touchdown this season. The Cardinals' other running backs have been Tyler Allgeier and Zonovan Knight.

Making a QB Change? - The Cardinals have started veteran Jacoby Brissett in all seven games this season, but he owns just an 82.8 passer rating, ranking 12th among the 15 quarterbacks who have started at least seven games this year. There is growing speculation that Arizona could consider a change, with veteran Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck serving as backups. Beck has been the team's QB3 and recently dealt with back spasms but could return to action this week.

Selling Point? - At this point, it appears the Cardinals could become sellers ahead of the trade deadline. One player reportedly drawing interest from other teams is pass rusher Josh Sweat, who has more than 57 career sacks, including two this season. One player unlikely to be moved is tight end Trey McBride, who signed a four-year, $76 million extension last year. His $19 million average annual salary ranks second among NFL tight ends, trailing only George Kittle ($19.1 million).

Cowboys

Back on Track? - The Cowboys earned a much-needed win Monday night despite Philadelphia's injury issues, which compromised the Eagles' ability to compete for four quarters. Still, it was a division battle between a pair of 2-4 teams, and Dallas emerged with a 17-point road victory. The Cowboys will try to carry that momentum into a favorable stretch of the schedule. Over the next five games, Dallas' opponents have a combined record of 13-22, although that includes a 49ers team sitting at 6-1. The other four opponents in that stretch, the Cardinals, Colts, Titans, and Eagles, are a combined 7-21.

Schott-Caller - After taking plenty of criticism following back-to-back underwhelming offensive performances, Brian Schottenheimer not only dismissed the notion that he would hand over play-calling duties, but also referred to himself as an "elite play-caller." On Monday night, he backed up those words, calling arguably his best game of the season as the Cowboys' offense dominated the Eagles. Dallas improved to 3-4 behind a balanced attack that surpassed 200 yards both rushing and passing.

Feed Javonte - When the Cowboys give Javonte Williams the ball, good things seem to happen. That was certainly the case Monday night in Philadelphia, where he rushed for a career-high 155 yards against the Eagles. It was the most rushing yards by a Cowboys running back in a game since Ezekiel Elliott ran for 159 yards 10 years ago. Williams is also tied for the NFL lead with eight rushing touchdowns.

Defense Turning the Corner - The defense is still giving up points and yards and has struggled at times to get off the field on third down. But over the last three games, there have been noticeable signs of improvement, particularly when it comes to sacks and takeaways. Of the Cowboys' 10 sacks this season, six have come during that three-game stretch. Both of the team's interceptions have also been recorded over the last two weeks. Credit both Quinnen Williams, who had three tackles for loss last week and leads all NFL defensive tackles in that category, and Joey Porter Jr. for helping stabilize the defense in recent weeks. The unit is far from finished, but there appear to be signs of progress, especially since the arrival of defensive assistant Mike Pettine.