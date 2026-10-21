 Skip to main content
Advertising

Big Picture

Presented by

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:45 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Nick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
10_20_ Big Picture

While the season has certainly not gone according to planned for both the Cowboys and Eagles this year as they enter this Week 7 game with identical 2-4 records.

Obviously, the Eagles have dealt with more issues – none bigger than losing Jalen Hurts likely for the rest of the season.

But because no team in the NFC East seems to be head and shoulders above the rest, winning the division is still on the table for everyone, especially the winner of Monday night's game.

So once again, the Cowboys and Eagles game will be just as meaningful as ever. Let's get into detail on some of those and other storylines for both teams heading into Monday Night Football.

Eagles

Hurts Out: Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve after testing revealed a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. As he recovers, Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football, until he fully recovers. That means Hurts will likely miss the remainder of the season as of course, his health and well-being is the number one priority moving forward. Third-year QB Tanner McKee will make his second straight start of the season in Hurts' place on Monday night.

Saquon Back?: After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, Eagles All-Pro RB Saquon Barkley could make his return on Monday night against the Cowboys. Philadelphia currently only has two running backs on their active roster in Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce, who had 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown last week against the Panthers. The Eagles recently waived former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue from the active roster, and signed RB Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad.

A New-Look OL: On October 6, Eagles All-Pro RT Lane Johnson announced his retirement, capping a 14-year career as one of the best at his position. Additionally, Philadelphia traded OL Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Ravens for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. In their places, rookie Markel Bell has played at right tackle, and Willie Lampkin has taken over at left guard. The Eagles are hoping to activate guard Landon Dickerson off injured reserve to return against Dallas after he's missed time with a knee injury.

Same Old, Same Old: With plenty of questions surrounding their offense, two things have remained the same in Philadelphia: DeVonta Smith is still an explosive player, and the Eagles have playmakers all over their defense. Missing two games with a hamstring injury, Smith has caught 26 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in four games as the offense's top option with A.J. Brown being traded over the offseason. Defensively, Vic Fangio's unit returns DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, LB Zack Baun and CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, all of whom can make a big play at a moment's notice.

Student vs. Teacher: For the first time, Cowboys DC Christian Parker will face off against the man he worked for from 2024-25: Vic Fangio, who had Parker on his staff as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Fangio said he hasn't been in contact much with Parker outside of a chat when training camp started and a text exchange after the first or second game of the season. When asked about the early struggles Parker's unit has had this season, Fangio said "he'll get through it. He's a good coach. He'll get through it."

Cowboys

Where's the offense? – The Cowboys were averaging over 30 points per game after the first four weeks of the season but lately, not only have they lost two straight games, but the offense has put up just 29 points total, including only 13 in last week's loss to the Packers. In fact, the Cowboys only scored seven points until the final minute of the game. One of the big talking points in post-game was the run-pass discrepancy, which included Dallas passing the ball 32 straight plays after a touchdown run, and 40 of the last 41 plays were passing plays. After six games, Dak Prescott has thrown a total of five interceptions, including four in the last two games.

Still struggling defensively – Despite making some changes on defense, including the hiring of veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior advisor, the Cowboys still had problems with the Packers offense, particularly on third down. Green Bay entered the game with one of the worst third-down offenses in the league, but no one would've guessed that. The Packers converted 9 of 10 third downs in the first half and 11 of 18 overall. The defense has allowed at least 20 points or more in all six games this year.

Key starters returning? – The Cowboys should get some help at linebacker in DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to play for the first time since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. However, Overshown will likely just be replacing Dee Winters, who is likely out for a few weeks with an Achilles strain. Also, cornerback Cobie Durant might be back this week, also with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2.

Turpin Out – The Cowboys didn't have their speedy kick returner KaVontae Turpin for more than one play last week. Turpin suffered a rib injury on the opening kickoff and didn't return. The Cowboys used running back Tyler Goodson on kick returns and Jonathan Mingo was the primary punt returner. Turpin was also used as the fourth receiver on offense so it's likely Mingo and/or maybe Camden Brown will make his NFL debut this week.

Long Division – As gloom as things are for the Cowboys right now, they're not too far behind anyone in the NFC East at 2-4, which is the Eagles record right now. The Giants are 3-2-1 after a tie with Washington, which is 1-3-1. So the four teams are still bunched in the pack but if the Cowboys can beat the Eagles on the road, it would make them 2-1 in the division after playing all three teams, including two away from home.

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Packers

The Packers and Cowboys enter this game coming off two completely different scenarios. But in this wild NFL season, what does that really mean for Sunday night's matchup in Lambeau?

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Bucs

Here are some key storylines for both the Bucs and Cowboys as they head into Thursday's game at AT&T Stadium.

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Texans

The Cowboys and Texans are both entering Sunday's game in Houston on the wrong end of a last-second loss. The records might be different, the desperation level to win this in-state matchup is high for both sides.

news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Ravens

The Cowboys and Ravens are preparing for a trip to Brazil for a Week 3 clash. Check out some of the key storylines for each team ahead of their matchup in Rio.

news

Big Picture: 10 Dallas-Washington Storylines

After a tough road loss to a division opponent, the Week 2 schedule also features an NFC East matchup. That's the situation for both Dallas and Washington as the two teams square off Sunday in Arlington.

news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys

The season opener is just a few days away and while the Giants and Cowboys are no strangers to a Week 1 matchup, they enter this game with different sets of storylines.

news

Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Giants Storylines

The Cowboys are trying to not only get to .500 with a win Sunday, but beat the Giants for a 10th straight time. New York is also still in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.

news

Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Commanders Storylines

The Cowboys will look for the season sweep over the Commanders with a Christmas Day matchup in Washington. Dallas still has a shot to finish the year with a .500 record, which remains the focus at the end of the year.

news

Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Chargers Storylines

Here are 10 storylines for the week heading into Sunday's game in Arlington, with five each for the Chargers and Cowboys.

news

Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Vikings Storylines

The two teams in the NFC playoff picture who have yet to be eliminated but are holding on for dear life – will meet this weekend in Arlington. The Cowboys and Vikings are in full desperation mode as they square off Sunday night.

news

Big Picture: 10 Cowboys-Lions Storylines

The Cowboys and Lions both played on Thanksgiving, both have five losses and both will take the stage Thursday night, desperately trying to stay afloat in the crowded NFC playoff picture.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising