Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

While the season has certainly not gone according to planned for both the Cowboys and Eagles this year as they enter this Week 7 game with identical 2-4 records.

Obviously, the Eagles have dealt with more issues – none bigger than losing Jalen Hurts likely for the rest of the season.

But because no team in the NFC East seems to be head and shoulders above the rest, winning the division is still on the table for everyone, especially the winner of Monday night's game.

So once again, the Cowboys and Eagles game will be just as meaningful as ever. Let's get into detail on some of those and other storylines for both teams heading into Monday Night Football.

Eagles

Hurts Out: Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve after testing revealed a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. As he recovers, Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football, until he fully recovers. That means Hurts will likely miss the remainder of the season as of course, his health and well-being is the number one priority moving forward. Third-year QB Tanner McKee will make his second straight start of the season in Hurts' place on Monday night.

Saquon Back?: After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, Eagles All-Pro RB Saquon Barkley could make his return on Monday night against the Cowboys. Philadelphia currently only has two running backs on their active roster in Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce, who had 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown last week against the Panthers. The Eagles recently waived former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue from the active roster, and signed RB Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad.

A New-Look OL: On October 6, Eagles All-Pro RT Lane Johnson announced his retirement, capping a 14-year career as one of the best at his position. Additionally, Philadelphia traded OL Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Ravens for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. In their places, rookie Markel Bell has played at right tackle, and Willie Lampkin has taken over at left guard. The Eagles are hoping to activate guard Landon Dickerson off injured reserve to return against Dallas after he's missed time with a knee injury.

Same Old, Same Old: With plenty of questions surrounding their offense, two things have remained the same in Philadelphia: DeVonta Smith is still an explosive player, and the Eagles have playmakers all over their defense. Missing two games with a hamstring injury, Smith has caught 26 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in four games as the offense's top option with A.J. Brown being traded over the offseason. Defensively, Vic Fangio's unit returns DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, LB Zack Baun and CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, all of whom can make a big play at a moment's notice.

Student vs. Teacher: For the first time, Cowboys DC Christian Parker will face off against the man he worked for from 2024-25: Vic Fangio, who had Parker on his staff as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Fangio said he hasn't been in contact much with Parker outside of a chat when training camp started and a text exchange after the first or second game of the season. When asked about the early struggles Parker's unit has had this season, Fangio said "he'll get through it. He's a good coach. He'll get through it."

Cowboys

Where's the offense? – The Cowboys were averaging over 30 points per game after the first four weeks of the season but lately, not only have they lost two straight games, but the offense has put up just 29 points total, including only 13 in last week's loss to the Packers. In fact, the Cowboys only scored seven points until the final minute of the game. One of the big talking points in post-game was the run-pass discrepancy, which included Dallas passing the ball 32 straight plays after a touchdown run, and 40 of the last 41 plays were passing plays. After six games, Dak Prescott has thrown a total of five interceptions, including four in the last two games.

Still struggling defensively – Despite making some changes on defense, including the hiring of veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior advisor, the Cowboys still had problems with the Packers offense, particularly on third down. Green Bay entered the game with one of the worst third-down offenses in the league, but no one would've guessed that. The Packers converted 9 of 10 third downs in the first half and 11 of 18 overall. The defense has allowed at least 20 points or more in all six games this year.

Key starters returning? – The Cowboys should get some help at linebacker in DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to play for the first time since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. However, Overshown will likely just be replacing Dee Winters, who is likely out for a few weeks with an Achilles strain. Also, cornerback Cobie Durant might be back this week, also with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 2.

Turpin Out – The Cowboys didn't have their speedy kick returner KaVontae Turpin for more than one play last week. Turpin suffered a rib injury on the opening kickoff and didn't return. The Cowboys used running back Tyler Goodson on kick returns and Jonathan Mingo was the primary punt returner. Turpin was also used as the fourth receiver on offense so it's likely Mingo and/or maybe Camden Brown will make his NFL debut this week.