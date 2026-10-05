Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Bucs

Here are some key storylines for both teams heading into Thursday's game.

Bucs

Bucs starting 0-4 – Tampa Bay has been on the wrong side of a few close games already this year, including a tough 17-14 loss to the Packers last Sunday in the "Battle of the Bays." Tampa has yet to get over the hump and win a game, but the Bucs have lost the four games by a combined 20 points, with all of them decided by seven points or less. So this isn't a team that doesn't compete, regardless of who is starting at quarterback.

Tampa's Backup Plan – Tampa Bay is fighting an uphill battle this year, especially as the Bucs are one of the unfortunate teams having to play with a backup QB. The injury to Mayfield, which should sideline him a couple more weeks, has forced the Bucs to turn to rookie Jalon Daniels. Not to be confused with the Commanders' starting QB, who was also injured against Dallas in Week 2, this Daniels is the former Kansas Jayhawks star who signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent. Daniels is the first rookie QB to start a game in the NFL this year.

Pro Bowl safety out – The Bucs have other issues aside from the quarterback spot, mainly on defense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ribs) has already been ruled out by head coach Todd Bowles and should miss the next 2-4 weeks. Winfield, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played in all four games for the Bucs this year but suffered the injury during the loss to the Packers on Sunday.

What's the problem? – Other than just not scoring enough points to win these close games, the Bucs can probably blame a lot of their issues this year on offense. The team ranks 28th in total offense, averaging just 278.3 yards per game. And understandably, it's the passing game that has struggled, which makes sense with Mayfield injured and Daniels replacing him. Emeka Egbuka, the Bucs No. 1 receiver after Mike Evans' departure in the offseason, has just 15 catches for 154 yards and one TD.

With Bucky Irving in the backfield, Tampa is in the middle of the pack in the NFL in rushing, averaging more than 106 yards per game. But finding a balance has been a problem. The Bucs have thrown five interceptions in four games, an intriguing stat this week against a Cowboys defense that has yet to record a pick all year.

Bowles season? – Entering his fifth year with the Bucs, head coach Todd Bowles had a winning overall record in Tampa, but that has gone away with the 0-4 start. Bowles is currently 35-37 overall, with three playoff appearances from 2022-24 before last year's 8-9 record and missing the playoffs in the final week of the season. Bowles is a familiar face in Dallas, having served as a secondary coach with the Cowboys from 2005-07 and once interviewed for the head coaching position before Wade Phillips was hired in 2007.

Cowboys

Busy travel plans – After four games, we're starting to get a better idea about this Cowboys team and, if so, it could be exactly what the record and the games so far suggest: up and down. The Cowboys played a pair of somewhat identical games in Brazil and Houston the last two weeks, with the result varying at the end. This time, the Cowboys were able to punch it over the goal line with a touchdown in the final minute, defeating the Texans 34-30. This has been a tough stretch for the Cowboys, having to travel to Rio, then come back for an early Sunday game on the road, and now a short week against the Bucs. Getting a 2-1 record in that stretch would be considered a feat for this team.

Tyler Smith returning – The Cowboys at least opened Tyler Smith's 21-day practice window on Monday, meaning there is a chance the All-Pro guard could play on Thursday night. He's been on IR with a thumb injury that required surgery. If he can be cleared this week during a short week of practice, Smith could ultimately return to his left guard spot. However, the Cowboys would need to create a roster spot since Smith is technically not on the 53-man roster at the moment.

Too many points – All four teams the Cowboys have faced have hit the 20-point mark this year, and three of them, including Sunday's opponent, have scored 30 or more. Still, the Cowboys have figured out how to overcome that twice with their potent offense, but the points allowed are an issue. Part of the problem has been the rash of injuries in the secondary, where safeties Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson have or will miss multiple games. Cornerback hasn't been much better, with Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant also banged up. But it's not just injuries, as the Cowboys are one of the few teams in the NFL without an interception this year. It's also a problem with the pass rush, as the Cowboys got two sacks Sunday, their first two since Week 1.

What's the Special? – The special teams units have factored into most of the games so far, both positively and negatively. The last two weeks, the Cowboys have seen a long field goal attempt blocked and nearly had a PAT blocked in Houston. Brandon Aubrey has kicked a couple of kickoffs out of bounds and missed one from 65 yards, which is understandable, but it led to points on the other end. On the flip side, the Cowboys have one of the best coverage units in the league and also got a big spark from KaVontae Turpin in the return game, including a 48-yard return to open the second half that ignited a 28-point outburst by the offense.